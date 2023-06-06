What to Expect on a Cruise: Using a Cell Phone

Can I Make Calls From My Cell Phone on a Cruise?

Technically you can use your cell phone on a cruise, but it's not always possible. Depending on where your ship is at any given moment, you might or might not have a phone signal through your own carrier. When you do have one, it's coming through an at-sea provider (Cellular At Sea for many cruise lines) and is considered a roaming charge by your cell carrier.

Unless you are on your at-home cellular provider’s cruise or international plan, rates can be exceptionally high. Verizon offers a $20 per month international plan for use on select cruise ships and airlines. If service is available on your cruise, you will receive an automated pop-up explaining the plan and its charges. T-Mobile’s Magenta and Magenta Max plans come with talk, text and data in 210 countries and onboard some cruise ships. Verify your plan’s coverage before leaving home.AT&T offers a $50 talk and text cruise plan and a $100 plan that includes some data..

When you're in port, your cell signal will typically switch to a carrier from the country or island you're visiting. Roaming charges in these areas vary; you'll want to check with your carrier for the pricing for each country you're visiting, some, like Mexico, Canada, and some Caribbean islands may be included in your plan. And even if they aren’t covered, the charges may still be lower than what you would pay onboard the ship.