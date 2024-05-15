Pick up any promotional brochure about Alaska and you’re likely to find countless photos of bright, blue skies as the backdrop to the state’s famous natural beauty.

But the reality is it rains in Alaska. A lot. In fact, some ports in Southeast Alaska – where most cruise lines offer itineraries -- can receive up to 200 inches of rain a year, with August and September often cited as the wettest months. Unsurprising, when you consider this region is classified as a temperate rainforest.

And the weather can often be unpredictable, too. A day may start bright and sunny only to turn overcast and rainy by noon, or vice versa. The good news is that rain in Alaska is usually moderate to low in terms of intensity (no tropical showers here!). In any case, it’s always best to expect rain in Alaska and to be prepared to alter your shore excursion plans.

There’s no getting around that Alaska’s main attraction is its abundant and majestic nature. But there’s no need to let the Last Frontier’s rain dampen your adventurous spirit. Here are 6 things you can do on your cruise to Alaska when the weather forecast is less than favorable.