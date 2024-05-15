Pick up any promotional brochure about Alaska and you’re likely to find countless photos of bright, blue skies as the backdrop to the state’s famous natural beauty.
But the reality is it rains in Alaska. A lot. In fact, some ports in Southeast Alaska – where most cruise lines offer itineraries -- can receive up to 200 inches of rain a year, with August and September often cited as the wettest months. Unsurprising, when you consider this region is classified as a temperate rainforest.
And the weather can often be unpredictable, too. A day may start bright and sunny only to turn overcast and rainy by noon, or vice versa. The good news is that rain in Alaska is usually moderate to low in terms of intensity (no tropical showers here!). In any case, it’s always best to expect rain in Alaska and to be prepared to alter your shore excursion plans.
There’s no getting around that Alaska’s main attraction is its abundant and majestic nature. But there’s no need to let the Last Frontier’s rain dampen your adventurous spirit. Here are 6 things you can do on your cruise to Alaska when the weather forecast is less than favorable.
It might sound counterproductive, but we’ve often found the best thing to do in inclement weather is amble up to the closest bar for a pint of one of Alaska’s signature brews. Bars in most ports in Southeast Alaska are frequented by tourists and locals alike, and can offer great insight into the towns and current affairs of these remote ports of call.
Plus, it’s raining out: why not have a pint and a cup of salmon chowder to warm the bones and the soul?
One of Ketchikan’s signature family-friendly experiences, the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show has been entertaining visitors for two decades now. And while all of its activities take place outdoors, the audience (you) are seated in stadium-style seating that’s both heated and protected from the elements by a large overhanging roof.
You’ll probably still want a jacket on, but you can pack the wet umbrellas away and enjoy the show in comfort – this one operates rain or shine, thanks to performers who aren’t too concerned about the State’s legendary liquid sunshine.
Alaska may not be as commonly thought of as a cultural destination. And that's a shame, because the state is home to more than 150 museums from Ketchikan in the southeast to Utqiagvik in the far north.
And these institutions range from comprehensive repositories of Alaskan culture – like the Anchorage Museum or the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau – to super quirky, niche sites, like the Hammer Museum in Haines or the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum in Fairbanks.
Whichever option you choose (and there’s bound to be at least one in every port), you’ll find refuge from the rain and a wealth of knowledge about Alaska.
Some Alaskan museums can provide a comprehensive account of the history of the state’s native cultures. Additionally, many cruise lines showcase and celebrate native culture on board via enrichment, cultural performances and other related activities.
But the best way to learn about, appreciate and support the traditions of indigenous Alaskans is to visit their communities throughout the state.
In Southeast Alaska, for instance, you have numerous opportunities to discover the Tlingit and Haida cultures. Some ports of call -- like Icy Strait near Hoonah and the port of Klawock -- are indigenous-owned, providing seamless. Likewise, other popular destinations feature vibrant communities that cultivate and showcase native traditions, like the Sheet'ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi community in Sitka or the Klukwan Village just north of Haines.
Sure, nothing beats witnessing Alaska’s majestic wildlife in their natural element. But if rain threatens your visit to the great outdoors, you can always do the next best thing indoors: visit a wildlife sanctuary.
These places are much more than rehabilitation centers where you can view native species up close. They function as educational centers and natural history museums where visitors can learn a great deal about Alaskan wildlife.
And you’ll also find them throughout the main ports of call in Southeast Alaska. Some examples include the Fortress of the Bear and Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka; the American Bald Eagle Foundation in Haines; and the Kroschell Wildlife Center in Skagway. In Juneau, you can also visit the Macaulay Salmon Hatchery, where you can learn about the vital salmon spawning process.
When the weather is gloomy and opportunities for outdoor adventures are scarce, you can always rely on embarking on a culinary adventure. And Alaska is renowned for fresh and abundant fare. Salmon, king crab, halibut, reindeer sausage... what's not to like?
You won't have trouble finding various eateries in your cruise ports of call. Even the tiny ones will have a shack or two where you can pull up a chair and sample a hearty serving of Alaskan fare. In larger destinations -- like Ketchikan, Juneau or Skagway -- you can sign up for culinary tours to go restaurant hopping. Bon appetit!