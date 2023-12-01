What's That Cruise Ship Smell - And What to Do About It

The Cruise Ship Smell: Plumbing or Sewage Issues

Enclosed promenade decks often have plenty of fresh air intakes and exhausts (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

In such close quarters and with pipes only inches from cabin walls and floors, odors from plumbing can seep inside. If you smell something unfortunate, try turning on the shower or sink, as some readers report, to help flush water through the system. Another reader tip is to pour liquid like coffee directly down the drains to keep things flowing. In rough seas, odors from gray water in the pipes can release more easily from tanks when their protective flaps move splashing the water into the top of the drain.

This can also be the result of a toilet stoppage or overflow, which is a common occurrence when people flush anything other than toilet paper (against the recommendation of cruise lines). If you fear the scent is lingering, ask to have the carpets shampooed or better yet have air dryers push the scent out of the enclosed space. Sometimes, the remnants of a past guest can linger, but contacting guest relations can result in their finding a way to fix it (from a change in cabin, perhaps an upgrade, or a top-to-bottom clean of the room from the maintenance department).

Some readers suggest that being on a lower floor can lead to more smells since this is closer to the grey and black water storage areas. But, there is another interesting comment from the Cruise Critic community. The method that newer ships use to process waste takes place on board filtering the waste and then releasing it as clean water into the sea. The remaining waste is incinerated. Unfortunately, this odor can sometimes be released via the smoke stack and other outflow valves and then is at the mercy of the winds to see where the stench goes.