What’s New for the 2024 Alaska Cruise Season?

Holland America Will Offer a Special 28-Day Alaska Cruise in 2024

Holland America will offer a special 28-day Alaska cruise in 2024 (Photo: Holland America Line)

For those looking for a longer sailing to Alaska, Holland America Line really delivers the goods in 2024.

Out of approximately 100 sailings to The Last Frontier, the line is pulling out all the stops with Westerdam’s 28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise. The nearly month-long cruise departs roundtrip from Seattle and calls on Anchorage, Dutch Harbor, Skagway, Homer, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Nome, Seward, Sitka, Valdez and Wrangell.

Westerdam also calls on Prince Rupert, British Columbia and visits Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, Prince William Sound, and even Little Diomede Island – one of two islands situated in the Bering Sea between the Alaskan mainland and Siberia. It’s counterpart, Big Diomede Island, is barely two miles away but is owned by Russia.

Nieuw Amsterdam in Ketchikan (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Can’t make it in 2024? Not to fear: Holland America is deploying Westerdam on a similar itinerary again in 2025.

If 28 days on a ship is a touch too long, Holland America is also running a series of 14-day cruises from Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. These call on Seward, Anchorage, Kodiak, Valdez, Juneau, Skagway, Wrangell and Ketchikan and include visits to Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

The line also continues to offer a program of weeklong Alaska cruises sailing from both Vancouver and Seattle in 2024.