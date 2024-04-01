Cunard Plans a Large Roster of Transatlantic Crossings

A passenger looks out over the stern of Queen Mary 2 on the Atlantic. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

If you’re looking for the ultimate in relaxation, a transatlantic crossing is the way to go. While some typically contain ports of call, those operated by Cunard – particularly aboard its flagship, Queen Mary 2 – typically have no ports of call at all. And the intoxicating combination of days at sea only serves to lull passengers into a blissful state of shipboard routine that is as convivial as it is enjoyable.

This year, Cunard is offering a wide array of transatlantic crossings aboard Queen Mary 2 between New York and Southampton, UK. Several special voyages also embark in the French port of Le Havre, or in the German seaport of Hamburg. And some of Cunard’s most beloved “theme crossings” return in 2024, including the Literature Festival at Sea (November 13, 2024), Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra’s 15th Anniversary crossing (October 4, 2024), and London Theatre at Sea’s Eastbound crossing on June 15, 2024.

The one to catch this year, however, may very well be Queen Mary 2’s August 23, 2024 crossing between New York and Southampton. The voyage will mark Queen Mary 2’s 400th transatlantic crossing since entering service in 2004, and the mood onboard will no doubt be festive.

Watch out for other transatlantic crossings, too -- sometimes the smaller Queen Victoria and the forthcoming Queen Anne are deployed on crossing duty.