Theme cruises provide some of the best travel experiences as the focus is all about a specific interest. This relatability is what that draws specific groups of people to these sailings, and the camaraderie is practically guaranteed before stepping aboard the ship.

In 2023, river cruise line AmaWaterways curated its unique Soulful Experience cruise, which quickly sold out and was well received by participants. Focusing on Black heritage, history and culture, the tremendous response to this sailing prompted AmaWaterways to offer more opportunities to join a Soulful Experience cruise in 2024 and 2025 to allow this untapped audience to create relatable and meaningful moments throughout each sailing.