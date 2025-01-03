What Cruising to New Zealand Was Like Onboard

We have sailed with Princess often enough to have earned Elite status - the top level of Princess’ Captain Circle loyalty club, which came in handy on embarkation day. We arrived at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal at noon, and the lineup to check it was huge, with more than 100 people in line. With our Elite status, we walked right up to the next available check-in agent. While many people took a long time to get onboard, we were onboard the ship in minutes.

A standard balcony cabin - there are only two American plugs at the desk. (Photo: Ming Tappin)

Our standard balcony was satisfactory, but here’s where we noticed the ship’s age. There were only two North American electrical outlets at the desk, the other two were European plugs, and there weren’t any USB plugs. Back in 2013, the use of mobile devices was nowhere near as prevalent as it is now, so travelers today will find this setup inadequate. If you have multiple devices, make sure you bring adapters with USB ports. The bathroom still had the annoying shower curtain. (Princess finally got rid of the shower curtains when it launched Sun Princess in 2024.)

The sailaway from Sydney is one of the most scenic departures in the world, with the city skyline and its signature Harbor Bridge and opera house in the background. There was plenty of open deck space for everyone to enjoy this special moment. Royal Princess spun around in the harbor and played The Love Boat theme on its horn as people on the shore and in other boats waved and cheered.

It took two days to cruise to New Zealand’s South Island and three days to cruise back from the North Island. New Zealand is two hours ahead of Australia, so we lost an hour each night on the way there, but got them back on the way home.

On sea days, there were plenty of things to keep everyone busy. The Piazza constantly had things going on - from Zumba and line dance classes, bean bag toss competitions between passengers and the ship’s officers, and live music. The pool decks were busy, and the boutiques offered all kinds of sales, raffles, and free champagne to attract shoppers. The casino and the spa were in full swing. In short, sea days in Australia and New Zealand were pretty much the same as those in other destinations.

Princess Theater has unobstructed views from every seat.

The production shows onboard Royal Princess were excellent. The four headline vocalists were outstanding, and along with a troupe of dancers, they performed four production shows during our 14-day voyage. In between are comedians, illusionists, guest vocalists, and one evening featured the Princess Orchestra, performing music from around the world. Princess is one of the few cruise lines that still employs a live orchestra to accompany the production shows, which is a nice throwback to the good old days of cruising. The only act we really didn’t care for was twin brothers from Argentina whose juggling acts and jokes were amateurish and really didn’t fit in - many people walked out, and we nearly did.