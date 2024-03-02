This was the first trip abroad with my mother in more than a decade, but this time was different – she’s swapped strolling for scooting – and what better vacation to accommodate a scooter than a cruise I thought.

I wasn’t wrong.

Our itinerary on MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia took in Hamburg, Netherlands and Zeebrugge; Le Havre was taken off due to staff strikes.

The ease of setting off and returning from Southampton, with no flying needed from our U.K. home, was appealing and welcoming port staff as we arrived set the tone and were a continuous helping hand.

Here’s how mom and I found cruising with a mobility scooter.