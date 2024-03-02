This was the first trip abroad with my mother in more than a decade, but this time was different – she’s swapped strolling for scooting – and what better vacation to accommodate a scooter than a cruise I thought.
I wasn’t wrong.
Our itinerary on MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia took in Hamburg, Netherlands and Zeebrugge; Le Havre was taken off due to staff strikes.
The ease of setting off and returning from Southampton, with no flying needed from our U.K. home, was appealing and welcoming port staff as we arrived set the tone and were a continuous helping hand.
Here’s how mom and I found cruising with a mobility scooter.
While my cabin was spacious enough and had its own balcony to watch the scenes of our voyage pass by, mom’s was even bigger and her balcony was a showstopper. There was ample room for her to scoot around between the bedroom, bathroom and balcony.
The balcony was handily accessed via a sliding door providing a smooth passage from the wooden ramp inside the cabin. Nothing was too big of an ask: For example, the chairs on the balcony were a little uncomfortable for mom to sit on, so after a quick call to reception, a larger, softer chair arrived within minutes.
The shower was a breeze with a sturdy seat that flipped down when needed and all amenities at an accessible height.
Find out what accessible features you should expect on a cruise.
MSC Euribia’s buffet has everything from pasta to pizza, to rotating main course dishes and a plethora of desserts and fresh fruit. The snag is you must stand in line a long time, so mom sat in the designated accessible area while I selected our food. If you were traveling alone and didn’t want to stand in line, there’s a bell on the table to order.
The not-to-be-missed speciality dining experiences added even more diversity. We opted for Le Grill for steak and Kaito Sushi and Rabatyaki for a fantastic Asian feast, from tasty gyoza to sumptuous skewers.
Across the board ,the staff were incredible, from the lovely cleaner who helped me look for my mother when the internet was down, to the head of guest relations who assisted when mom’s scooter battery pack. (She sent electricians to the cabin, then provided the port handler address for me to order another!)
No matter what part of the ship we were on, staff helped, whether it was being the other side of mom if she found a chair low and tricky to get up from or helping her get on and off the ship at the ports as her scooter wheel got stuck a few times crossing into the ship. They smoothed over any embarrassment we might have felt and made us feel both welcomed and at home.
Learn about our top-10 tips for cruising with a mobility scooter or wheelchair.
A huge highlight was the shore excursions. We went for private excursions to lessen any time pressure you could feel when others are waiting. We had an accessible minibus to ourselves, where the guide could sit opposite mom, while she perched either on her scooter or one of the bus seats, talking though where we were.
We could alter the timetable too; in the Netherlands, we visited Delft – home to the famed blue and white ceramics. The museum and shop were totally accessible, the restroom sadly not, so we made a quick detour to the train station, which was the perfect alternative. (Luckily, our knowledgeable guide Jan knew all the accessible spots).
In Hamburg, we had a snapshot tour seeing the highlights from the bus window as Birgit our guide kept our attention with local tales plus a stop at the Town Hall, which was accessible and a perfect photo opportunity.
Our favorite, however, was Zeebrugge where we explored the countryside and cities in fabulous Flanders, visited a chocolate shop and the architecturally and historically rich city of Bruges, with our exceptional and fascinating tour guide Charline.
We booked onto a couple of the theater shows via the MSC For Me App. The magic show was brilliant – top-tier entertainment that you could expect in the West End.
We attended one of the arts and crafts classes where mom made a photo frame from the provided colorful feathers and cardboard, bought an indulgent hot chocolate in the onboard chocolate shop and café and enjoyed live music seemingly around the clock.
We didn’t want a swim this trip, though we did have five pools from which to choose. Mom had her hair done in the salon, which she was delighted with, as well as a manicure in the spa, where she felt pampered and ready for her favorite place on the ship: Deck 5 to listen to live piano accompanied by a singer every evening – timing it perfectly to have a spot on the particularly comfortable sofa!