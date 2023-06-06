Forgetting an essential item for a cruise can put a damper in your plans. We've all been in the car or at the airport with that sinking feeling, after all, worried about the impact that one thing we forgot will have on our vacation.

While not every item you forget will ruin your cruise (with one or two important exceptions), they might cause just enough of a headache to tarnish your vacation vibes for a day or two. Whether it's forgetting your ID or neglecting basics like medications, there are a lot of details to remember to pack before you leave home.

Read on for our guide to the 14 critical things you need to pack to make sure your cruise goes off without a hitch (arranged A to Z).