In the expedition cruising world, lines have been equipping their ships with more restaurants, plusher cabins and fancier toys such as submarines and helicopters. Yet in the end, a fantastic expedition cruise boils down to one component: the quality of the ship guides and crew.

That’s what I’ve found these past two weeks on National Geographic Orion. The 102-passenger ship is not the newest in the Lindblad Expeditions’ fleet. Launched in 2003, Orion began life under the operation of the now-defunct Travel Dynamics, before being acquired by the Australian company Orion Expeditions Cruises. The ship came into Lindblad’s fleet in 2014.

National Geographic Orion, as seen from a Zodiac in Australia's Kimberley (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Throughout its years, National Geographic Orion has typically been Lindblad’s standard bearer in Indonesia, Australia’s Kimberley region and the islands of Micronesia, Oceania and the South Pacific. The vessel’s size makes it easy to plan visits to smaller ports and its fleet of Zodiacs allow for wet beach landings.

Lindblad has a reputation as one of expedition cruising’s pioneers; founded in 1958, the line is responsible for bringing the first tourists to Antarctica in the 1960s, and was among the first to develop Galapagos cruises. The partnership with National Geographic came about in 2004, and the line became publicly traded in 2015.

Sunrise in Australia's Kimberley (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

My July 2024 cruise on National Geographic Orion, on what is inexplicably its last season in this region of the world (more on that later) marked my first with Lindblad. While I have traveled on other expedition lines such as Ponant, Scenic, Seabourn, Metropolitan Touring, UnCruise Adventures, Alaska Dream Cruises and Viking, I wondered how Lindblad was holding up against its competition.

Here’s what I found as the ship and line’s differentiators.