In the expedition cruising world, lines have been equipping their ships with more restaurants, plusher cabins and fancier toys such as submarines and helicopters. Yet in the end, a fantastic expedition cruise boils down to one component: the quality of the ship guides and crew.
That’s what I’ve found these past two weeks on National Geographic Orion. The 102-passenger ship is not the newest in the Lindblad Expeditions’ fleet. Launched in 2003, Orion began life under the operation of the now-defunct Travel Dynamics, before being acquired by the Australian company Orion Expeditions Cruises. The ship came into Lindblad’s fleet in 2014.
Throughout its years, National Geographic Orion has typically been Lindblad’s standard bearer in Indonesia, Australia’s Kimberley region and the islands of Micronesia, Oceania and the South Pacific. The vessel’s size makes it easy to plan visits to smaller ports and its fleet of Zodiacs allow for wet beach landings.
Lindblad has a reputation as one of expedition cruising’s pioneers; founded in 1958, the line is responsible for bringing the first tourists to Antarctica in the 1960s, and was among the first to develop Galapagos cruises. The partnership with National Geographic came about in 2004, and the line became publicly traded in 2015.
My July 2024 cruise on National Geographic Orion, on what is inexplicably its last season in this region of the world (more on that later) marked my first with Lindblad. While I have traveled on other expedition lines such as Ponant, Scenic, Seabourn, Metropolitan Touring, UnCruise Adventures, Alaska Dream Cruises and Viking, I wondered how Lindblad was holding up against its competition.
Here’s what I found as the ship and line’s differentiators.
These are good times to be an expedition cruise guide. There are more expedition ships sailing than ever before, and naturalists and scientists who can give passengers context to what they’re seeing in an engaged way have options.
There are drawbacks to this boom, from a passenger standpoint. In the race to staff up the increasing number of expedition ships, I’ve encountered few hiccups where the expedition staff just wasn’t up to snuff.
On one polar cruise I took, our guide manning expressed ignorance of the ice, stating that she was an African expert. On another, expedition staff banded together and seemed like they were hiding out from passengers in their own lounge.
That’s not the case on National Geographic Orion. To a person, the guides and naturalists I encountered onboard were at the top of their field – and never made interacting with us passengers seem like a chore.
Take Ron Leidich, a naturalist onboard. A resident of Palau with a degree in Zoology studies from Oregon State, Leidich has an encyclopedic knowledge of everything ranging from evolution of species to World War II history to marine mammal behavior. You knew that if you ended up in his Zodiac, you’d be hearing some incredible stories. His lectures were always full.
Or Adam Woolcott, a naturalist and Australian who always seems to take his Zodiac into mangrove waterways away from the crowd. As a result, we were able to see some of the Kimberley region’s more unusual birds; many Orion passengers were able to check species off their lists.
I could go on and list the entire expedition staff. There just wasn’t a dud among them. And in a field with frequent turnover, the expedition guides had been with Lindblad for a long time, and considered their tenure with the company their career highlight.
“This (Lindblad) is where everyone wants to end up,” one guide who previously worked a luxury expedition company confided to me. I can see why.
People do not go on expedition cruises solely for the scenery (although it’s usually spectacular). You want to learn as well, with interesting and frequent lectures that put what you’re seeing outside -- or inside, as demonstrated by a talk about Indonesian fruits by hotel manager Francoise Said -- into context.
National Geographic Orion’s team scheduled at least one talk per day, with two being more the norm. Of particular note were cultural specialist Birgit Aikman’s talks about Australia’s Aboriginal people. Before we entered the Kimberley, she gave us a nice overview of how the continent’s indigenous people relate to the land, and their surroundings, which gave us a good foundation to explore the area’s rock art.
I appreciated, too, the crocodile briefings and info given by naturalist Brad Siviour. Seeing salt-water crocodiles in the wild was high on everyone’s bucket list, but it’s not something that you can do without a healthy respect for these man-eating predators. Knowing how quickly the reptiles can move and take advantage of a situation made us all keep our feet and hands inside the Zodiac at all times, no matter how hot it was outside.
The nightly briefings during Happy Hour were also de facto learning experiences, as guides would give short five-minute recaps related to things we saw that day. The briefings, run by expedition leader Lucho Verdesoto, were also essential to learn about the next day activities, particularly what gear we'd need to bring and what kind of landing we'd have -- wet or dry.
The ship also had certified photo instructor Tanish Peelgrane onboard, who encouraged everyone to move beyond their standard smart phone camera settings to get better shots. She also doubled as a naturalist, and was often out in the field with us, encouraging us to try different styles.
One feature that Lindblad Expeditions has that I’ve never seen before was a “camera lending library,” where passengers could check out a range of camera bodies and lenses from OM Systems to use on their Zodiac trips. There’s no charge for this service, save a $15 SD card.
My husband checked out an OM Systems digital mirrorless camera body with a telephoto lens on the day we spotted numerous crocodiles and birds in the Hunter River area. While my shots on the iPhone were OK, his are spectacular.
Despite action-packed days, the interaction with the guides didn’t stop after Happy Hour. Each night, some of the naturalists would join guests for dinner, where we were able to hear more about their almost-always interesting career paths.
Even the youngest member of the expedition staff, 23-year-old SCUBA dive master Ross Gammon, came with a rich naturalist background. A native of Zimbabwe and the son of a veteran safari guide, Gammon grew up spending time between a game ranch and a town inside Victoria Falls National Park.
My husband and I were also able to have a rousing dinner with Leksmono Santoso, head of Remote Destinations of Indonesia, the company that planned and organized Lindblad’s cultural shore excursions in Indonesia. On our trip, we were able to visit the village of Watumbaka, where we witnessed a special ceremony that included the sacrifice of a chicken and pig. On the island of Timor, we were treated to dance performances from indigenous groups throughout the Lesser Sumba Islands.
“Mr. Indonesia,” as Santoso was introduced, told us that most mainstream cruise lines rarely go beyond offering snorkeling excursions in the island archipelago. Expedition companies such as Lindblad have the chance to do so much more.
“Our goal is to help the remote islands,” he said, and “show them (passengers) something that they will never see elsewhere.”
On a small ship, you should expect good service. Our voyage only had 58 passengers and 66 crew, and so it wasn’t necessarily a surprise that the servers grew to know our names and drink preferences within a few days.
What was a surprise was the extra mile that the crew went, on the regular. Birthdays came with decorated rooms and cakes, anniversaries were marked with (more) cakes and songs. Hotel Director Said spent the 90 minutes we had in Darwin going to two grocery stores to find low sodium V-8 juice for a guest.
Said also went out of her way to make sure the Orion passengers had special, once-in-a-lifetime moments. On a sunrise Zodiac ride near Bluff Rock at Raft Point, we were taken to a cave where Said and her serving staff set up a floating bar with mimosas, smoothies, coffee and pastries.
Twice during our trip, we enjoyed cocktails on gorgeous beaches. The first came at Pink Beach on Komodo Island, where we were still spellbound from encountering Komodo dragons that morning.
On the second, Said established a beachhead on a (crocodile-free) stretch of sand not far from the Thor’s Hammer rock formation in Australia’s Kimberley.
I’m not sure if it was the magnificent red rock setting, or the liberally poured sangria, or another of the Kimberley’s breathtaking sunsets. But as our Zodiac sped back to Orion through turquoise waters, I felt grateful for the extra mile that the crew took to turn what was already a great day into something magical.
The final piece of a great expedition cruise puzzle is the other guests. On a small ship with less than 100 passengers, it’s hard for people to hide; boors or snobs definitely stand out.
Luckily, Lindblad attracts a different kind of crowd. I have never met a more well-traveled group of people in my life (and I’ve been in the travel business for more than 15 years). Forget the ends of the earth – my fellow passengers had climbed, trekked, sailed and kayaked into all its nooks and crannies.
It wasn't just retirees on this cruise, which started at around $16,000 per person. Several families were onboard together, including a mother and daughter celebrating a high school graduation. And of course, there were people on the more experienced course of life; the oldest passenger was a 91-year-old competitive ballroom dancer who didn't miss an early morning stretch class.
That made the experience even more fun, in my opinion. People came eager to learn and open to wonder. If you go on an expedition cruise focused on a check list, you’re bound to be disappointed. On the Orion, it seemed that everyone was onboard for the journey, and happy and grateful for whatever came our way. I’m leaving the trip with a few new friends – and a dozen other places that I need to visit, based on other passenger recommendations.
After its Australia and New Zealand season, Orion will spend a season down in Antarctica. While the ship has been to the White Continent before, it doesn’t have the bells and whistles that Lindblad’s other Antarctica ships National Geographic Resolution and National Geographic Enudurance boast. Orion also has only one indoor eating area, as breakfast and lunch are served outside on its warm weather itineraries.
Following its Antarctica stine, Orion will move to the Mediterranean, joining many other small ship lines offering cruises to Croatia and Greece. Lindblad already charters Sea Cloud in the region.
Taking Orion out of the Indonesia and Micronesia region leaves a gap. For North Americans who want to visit this corner of the world, choices will be largely limited to a handful of itineraries or lines that cater primarily to Australians.
That’s not a bad thing, necessarily. And if Lindblad can’t find enough passengers to justify cruising the region anymore, then the company is making a solid financial decision.
It makes me sad, though, that this “little ship that could” is leaving an area where it so clearly shines. I hope in a few years that Lindblad comes back, so people can continue to explore the region in true expedition style.