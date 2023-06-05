My First Club Med Experience: Tres French

Our group of journalists arrived at the ship in the dark around 7:15 p.m. by beacher (think tender for a French yacht). After a full day of travel (a 5:25 a.m. departure), three flights and the last prop plane flight delayed by more than two hours in San Juan, it had been a very long day. Our group from the U.S. and Canada had been transferred from the airport to a bar along the beach on Beef Island, Tortola, to wait until we could be transported to the ship.

Club Med 2 had already sailed from our original meeting point after our flight was delayed, so we were on Plan B to get to the ship. There are certainly worse places to hang out and wait for a French yacht to meet up with you than a place called Mongoose on the beach in Tortola.

With a glass of French ros*é *in hand and my luggage sitting in the sand, I finally saw the five-masted yacht come into view in the distance. Shortly after that, a much larger international group of media and others joined us on the beach. We all needed to make our way by beacher to the ship, which we eventually did. We were joining a voyage that had set sail from Saint-Martin days before with 165 GMs on board.

After a much-needed aperitif and a late dinner (the restaurants open at 8 p.m.), we had our first exposure to the entertainment on Club Med 2. Other than special entertainers that come on the sailings, like the Doppelganger Paris DJs on our voyage, there are no professional singers, dancers and actors on Club Med 2.

The show, Speakeasy, in the Yacht Club, was performed by the GOs on the ship. And they were the dancers at the White Night event and the last evening’s Bohemian-inspired festivities. I have to admit that I was impressed by the young woman’s dance moves that helped me in the boutique earlier in the day as she boogied down in full costume on top of a table outdoors.

I kept waiting for a song I knew so that maybe I could hit the dance floor with one of my traveling companions, but that familiar song never came, as much of the music was in French (they did play Abba, but I missed that one). I have to admit that I didn’t know what to think after the first evening on board Club Med 2.