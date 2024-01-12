Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise: What Is It Really Like?

R Bar on Serenade of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders/Cruise Critic)

Serenade of the Seas, which has a passenger capacity of 2,146 in its 1,073 rooms, hasn't altered much onboard for this specific cruise. So, what is it really like on this marathon cruise and does it fit the bill for those sailing?

For starters, cruisers have thus far been overall satisfied with the staff and service onboard. "Soon after our meal, [staff members] delivered two more special martinis to my stateroom for my birthday with a red velvet cake from Chops Grille. It was a very sweet sentiment," said Snyder.

Dining has also been a hit, even for those with dietary restrictions. "The culinary team has done an amazing job accommodating my dietary restrictions," Shannon Lake, TikTok account owner of @swankalamode, told Cruise Critic. Shannon is traveling the full cruise with her sister, Brandee Lake, who is the owner of the TikTok account @iambrandeelake, along with their parents. Shannon and Brandee have 86.5K followers and 163.6K followers respectively. "When given advanced notice, they make adjustments for me to have a modified version of the same dishes from the general menu," Shannon Lake said.

All in all, the ship is lively and inviting to all cruisers. "Everywhere on the ship constantly has music playing and people talking," Shannon Lake told Cruise Critic. The mutual excitement felt by cruisers is palpable, to say the least, making the anticipation for future ports of call likely contagious.

Common Cruiser Challenges While Sailing the Royal Ultimate World Cruise

When pondering a world cruise, one has to wonder: What could be the challenges of taking such a lengthy sailing? Traveling and being taken to your destinations can be undeniably rewarding, yes, but what about the hurdles one has to overcome while onboard?

For those traveling with children, like Snyder, homeschooling kids can be a bit of a hassle. Snyder also said that doing taxes soon might be a bit more difficult to do while on a cruise ship.

But it's also the little things on the ship itself that could be aggravating. "It would be nice if there was a designated quiet zone during non-sleeping hours of the day," said Shannon Lake. "While I could go to my cabin, it is still a shared space and not guaranteed to be quiet." Brandee Lake echoed this sentiment, stating, "I wish we had the ability to book private space/room for activities. Because the conference rooms are being used for immigration, which is understandable, I wish an alternative area was made available to be able to book."