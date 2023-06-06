What Is the MSC Daily Program?

MSC's Daily Program is the MSC Cruises' onboard newsletter. Passengers on each ship receive the next day's newsletter in their cabins on the previous night.

These newsletters are essentially a guide to everything that is happening on the cruise each day. The Daily Program is an exhaustive source of information about both onboard and in-port happenings, and excursion information for each port. It also includes information about the ship itself, as well as a list of every dining venue, lounge and bar, including opening and closing times. There's a separate list for all of the ship's live musical performances, with locations and times provided. You might also find longer descriptions of select shows or events.

The newsletter features a description of each day's port-of-call, including the weather forecast and sunrise and sunset times along with the anticipated arrival and all-aboard times, and the distance to the next port. Additionally, there is a list of the ship's captain and officers as well as details regarding onboard policies and procedures.

Notices of any special offers or discounts available onboard are also printed in the Daily Program.

MSC Daily Program Sample

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.