What Is the Disney Cruise Personal Navigator?

The Personal Navigator is Disney Cruise Line's onboard newsletter, printed and distributed daily. Passengers on each ship receive the newsletter for the next day in their cabins the night before.

Disney's Personal Navigator is essentially a giant schedule for each day of your sailing, with a full-page grid of everything that is happening on the ship from morning through evening. A second page features the schedule of character appearances for the day, as well as a ship directory complete with opening and closing times for all of the ship's facilities, and details about every dining venue and lounge.

There are also helpful reminders about the expected weather for the day and the dress code for each evening. Each newsletter includes essential information such as medical and emergency contact numbers and general safety information.

A small section of the newsletter is dedicated to special onboard offers, and there's a description of the ship's "Drink of the Day" as well.

It's worth noting that Disney also has a free Disney Cruise Line Navigator smartphone app, which is the line's primary means of communication regarding onboard activities and information.

Disney Cruise Personal Navigator Sample (Marvel Day at Sea Edition)

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.