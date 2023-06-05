What Is the Biggest Norwegian Ship?

At 167,800 tons and 1,082 feet in length, Norwegian Bliss -- which can accommodate 4,004 passengers at double occupancy and a maximum of 4,905 passengers -- is the largest cruise ship in Norwegian Cruise Line's fleet. It has a distinctly different vibe than most ships its size, in part due to its massive upper deck observation lounge, where passengers can indulge in hours of quiet relaxation. Beyond the ship's more sophisticated, mellow spaces, it also features go-karts, water slides and lots of other activities for kids and adults alike to explore.