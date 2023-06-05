What Is the Biggest Carnival Ship?

Coming in at 133,868 gross tons, Carnival Panorama is the largest ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet. It is followed closely by Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon, which both measure 133,500 tons and 1,055 feet in length. Carnival Panorama also holds more cruisers, with a capacity of 4,008. Carnival Horizon holds 3,960 and Vista 3,936. All three ships boast an abundance of entertainment options like IMAX movie theaters on Vista and Horizon, a trampoline jump park on Panorama, ropes courses and onboard breweries.