What Is Fun Ship 2.0?

With its fleet of "Fun Ships," Carnival Cruise Line has long sought to provide a fun experience for passengers of all ages in every cruise aspect. In 2011, the cruise line introduced Fun Ship 2.0, a product enhancement program that includes new dining, bars and entertainment, and, in the years since, the cruise line has continued to roll out elements of Fun Ship 2.0 to its entire fleet.

What It Is

As part of the Fun Ship 2.0 initiative, Carnival Cruise Line introduced a number of branded experiences to enhance existing offerings. This included four unique poolside locales: Guy's Burger Joint (which in 2017 was expanded to include Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse, a new barbecue joint now on several ships), BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and RedFrog Rum Bar. The line's popular Alchemy Bar was also part of the Fun Ship 2.0 additions.

Building on the success of these spots, the cruise line has since gone on to introduce other branded spaces such as Ji Ji Asian Kitchen and Bonsai Sushi.

The Punchliner Comedy Club, originally was presented by George Lopez, was also part of the initial Fun Ship 2.0 initiative. While the Lopez partnership ended several years ago, Punchliner was rolled out to all Carnival ships.

Other entertainment facets of Fun Ship 2.0 are "Hasbro, the Game Show" and Playlist Productions. Working with Hasbro Inc., Carnival turned game board favorites such as Sorry, Yahtzee, Simon Flash, Operation and Connect 4 into larger-than-life competitions during "Hasbro, The Game Show." Playlist Productions, which replaced the traditional hourlong theater shows, are shorter (30 to 40 minutes), song-and-dance revues that rely on pre-recorded music and high-tech lighting systems.

Ships

Due to the variation in ship sizes, not all Carnival ships contain all Fun Ship 2.0 features; however, every ship in the fleet does include some Fun Ship 2.0 enhancements.