What is Freedom Dining on P&O Cruises?

All seven of P&O Cruises' ships have multiple main restaurants, in which dining is included in your cruise fare. Some are dedicated to Club Dining, for passengers who have opted for fixed sittings and an allocated table, while on each ship, one or more is allocated to Freedom Dining.

This is how it works: At the time of booking, you opt for either first sitting, at 6.30 p.m.; second sitting, at 8.30 p.m.; or Freedom Dining. With Freedom Dining, you can turn up any time between 6 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. The exception is the new Iona, launching in May 2020, on which all the main dining rooms will offer Freedom Dining, with no more assigned tables or sittings.

Freedom Dining only applies to evenings; the main restaurants are open seating for breakfast and lunch. The menu in all the restaurants is exactly the same, regardless of where you sit -- five courses, or six on Gala nights, with menus on these nights designed by Marco Pierre White.