What Is Celebrity Today?

Celebrity Today is Celebrity Cruises' daily onboard newsletter. Every night, passengers receive the newsletter for the next day in their cabins.

These newsletters are a guide to cruise activities and offer a complete list of important announcements, featured activities for each day, special events, show times and more. Each Celebrity Today highlights special offers or discounts available for dining, drinks, onboard merchandise purchases and even shopping in port.

Additionally, there's an hour-by-hour schedule of everything happening on the ship, including live performances and dining options, as well as a helpful reminder of the dress code for each evening. Each newsletter includes essential and emergency information, such as medical contacts, opening and closing times for all of the ship's facilities and information about available onboard services. Some editions also showcase a "featured venue," complete with a detailed description of a specific onboard space.

Celebrity Today lists sunrise and sunset times for each day, which can be especially helpful for photographers, early risers and anyone who wants to experience the romance of the sun rising or setting above the waves.

Celebrity Today Sample

Editor's Note: Programs are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.