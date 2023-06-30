What Is A Vaccine Passport -- and Will Cruise Passengers Have to Get One?

What Experts Are Saying About Vaccine Passports

From individual countries to individual airlines, chatter about vaccine passports is more than just idle talk. Even in this early stage, it isn't a matter of if they will be rolled out, but rather when.

In the United States, the country's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, stated that "everything will be on the table for discussion" when asked by members of the media about the possibility for vaccination passports and even mandatory vaccinations at a local level.

Fauci stopped short of a federal vaccination mandate for U.S. citizens, but stated that proof of COVID-19 vaccination would likely be required in the future for certain organizations, companies or even hospitals.

The growing availability of vaccinations does not mean that requirements for COVID-19 PCR testing are going away, however. Instead, resources are being deployed to handle both testing and vaccination capabilities within the United States and beyond. In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandated COVID-19 PCR tests for all international travelers, including U.S. citizens, flying inbound into the United States from abroad.

"Testing (COVID-19 PCR) is not going to go away, probably for at least 12 months, if not 18," says Josh Walker, co-founder and COO at Utah-based Nomi Health, which provides COVID-19 testing services for a number of states and locations like Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport and PortMiami. "Sites are being expanded where a portion of the site will continue to do testing. The other component, the other side of the site, will be doing vaccine deployment."

Increasing rates of vaccination against COVID-19 continue to grow as more vaccines are brought to market and made available on a global scale.

"In many states now, we have expanded our testing services into vaccine deployment," said Walker. "What seems to be emerging is we are one of the leaders of the pack in Miami-Dade, around their ability to quickly deploy vaccines in a comprehensive manner."