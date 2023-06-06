What Is a Soda Package on a Cruise?

Sodas are generally only included in the cruise fare on upper-end and luxury cruise lines. On most mainstream cruises, sodas are available for purchase (using your onboard account) in the ship's dining rooms and bars, and in stateroom mini-bars. As an alternative to paying separately for each soda you drink, cruise lines offer packages that can be purchased in advance online or onboard on embarkation day.

Soda packages may or may not represent a savings over individually purchased drinks, depending on how much soda you consume per day.

A typical soda package includes fountain and/or canned soft drinks, but may also include specialty coffees, fruit drinks and bottled water. On some ships, soda packages come with a souvenir cup for easy refills during your cruise. Soda packages do not include beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages, but are sometimes bundled with alcoholic drink packages for an all-inclusive drink experience onboard.

Most soda packages are purchased per person and may not be shared. The price for a package covering unlimited sodas averages around $8 per adult per day and most must be purchased for the full length of the cruise. That makes an adult soda package for a seven-night sailing around $56, plus the ship's standard service charge. Lower-priced packages for children are available on some cruise lines.

Alternatives to unlimited soda packages on a few cruise lines include plans that allow a specified number of drinks during your cruise. This type of package may be shared, and may be ideal for cruisers that only want a few sodas during their cruise.