What Is a President’s Cruise with Celebrity Like: Why It Pays to Be Loyal

The 2024 Celebrity Cruises’ President’s Cruise, Day-by-Day

Celebrity Beyond bow (Photo by Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

On Day 1 of our voyage, a special sailaway party was held on the Resort Deck, where Celebrity President Laura Hodges Bethge raffled off 11 private Cabanas for guests to use later in the sailing at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Celebrity Cruises just started calling on Perfect Day, developed for parent company Royal Caribbean, earlier this year.

The following day, Celebrity Beyond arrived at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Laura Hodges Bethge hosted Celebrity’s Zenith Captain’s Club members – Celebrity’s highest-tier past passengers – on a group excursion around the island, providing insight into the design and attractions available on what has become one of the most elaborate private islands in the Caribbean.

Passengers were treated to Junkanoo performances on Perfect Day at CocoCay as part of the 2024 Celebrity President's Cruise (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

Passengers enjoyed a day of surprises (not to mention fun in the sun) on Perfect Day, with jet ski and flyboard stunt performers, impromptu Junkanoo performances, and other special treats. Zenith Captain’s Club members were treated to a private soiree with Laura Hodges Bethge and her executive team at the new Coco Beach Club on the island.

Celebrity president Laura Hodges Bethge, middle, at Laura's Bar on Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

“When I first started as president, my executive team and I spent a lot of time onboard our ships, getting involved and meeting our guests,” Bethge told Cruise Critic in an interview. “What stood out to me most was how much our Celebrity guests enjoy so many activities – whether participating or cheering on their fellow guests from the sidelines. Their enthusiasm for connecting with others is special. They bring a whole new level of energy onboard, enhancing the overall experience for each other as they go.”

Special entertainment was rolled out for the 2024 President's Cruise aboard Celebrity Beyond (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

On the third day of the 2024 President’s Cruise, Celebrity Beyond spent the day at sea – but that doesn’t mean the fun stopped. Laura Hodges Bethge officiated the Celebrity staple sea day activity that sees the ship’s officers pitted against passengers in the ultimate pool volleyball tournament, while guests were treated to performances from the US Olympic synchronized swimming team and Guinness World Record hula hoopers. West End star Marisha Wallace performed Broadway hits in the theater aboard Celebrity Beyond, alongside Captain Kirk, who joined the vessel from Celebrity Reflection.

Grand Cayman's Balboa Beach is just steps from the tender pier (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Day four found Celebrity Beyond anchored off Grand Cayman. In addition to the shore excursions offered by Celebrity on any other sailing, guests had the option to choose specially designed shore excursions hosted by Celebrity’s executive team. Helen O'Connell, associate vice president community engagement with Celebrity, guided guests on a turtle release and conservation tour where they learned about turtle conservation efforts in the region, helped release baby turtles to the wild, and even named a baby turtle ('Celebrity', of course!)

Keith Lane, vice president hotel operations, sailed the high seas with guests on a catamaran tour of the seas surrounding Grand Cayman. Meanwhile Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, and Kenneth Vernon Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Ports for the Cayman Islands, joined guests in a lovely day at Grand Old House, the oldest dwelling on Grand Cayman, where they enjoyed a waterfront lunch and live band.

Guests aboard Celebrity Beyond listen to executives speak as part of the 2024 President's Cruise (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

On Day 5, Celebrity Beyond cruised toward its next port of call, Bimini, Bahamas. The sea day kicked off with a special “Conversation with Celebrity” held in the ship’s Main Theater. Passengers had the opportunity to ask their unfiltered questions to Laura Hodges Bethge, Captain Leo, chief product and marketing officer Michael Scheiner, senior vice president of hotel operations Keith Lane, and Captain Manolis Alevropoulos, Celebrity’s vice president of marine operations, on stage.

Wine tasting in the Normandie restaurant as part of Celebrity's 2024 President's Cruise (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

After having their burning questions answered, Celebrity Captain’s Club members enjoyed an exclusive wine tasting in the ship’s Normandie specialty restaurant, named after the classic French liner of 1935; a special Burger Tasting lunch in Fine Cut where the Truffle Burger from Le Grand Bistro was voted top burger onboard; a cooking competition which saw Laura Hodges Bethge go head-to-head in the kitchen with unsuspecting guests to create the perfect French omelette; and a sea day Bingo session called by one-time-only host Michael Scheiner.

“Our guests seek experiences that indulge their sense of curiosity,” said Jan Sørensen, vice president of food and beverage. “This includes their culinary expectations, and they increasingly are seeking out adventurous cuisine, unique flavors and globally inspired dishes. At Celebrity Cruises, we’re up for the challenge. With up to 32 food and beverage venues on board our ships, guests experience a culinary journey like no other.”

Celebrity Beyond at Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

As Celebrity Beyond sailed into the evening, guests were treated to headline act Will Martin hailing from New Zealand, and a few adult-only laughs at a special rendition of the popular Liar’s Club game show – a mainstay of cruise entertainment -- where not one, but two, Captains took to the stage. Captain Leo and Captain Manolis were joined by the naughty humor of Hotel Director Julie, much to the amusement of Celebrity’s Captain’s Circle members.

Bimini, Bahamas is one of the region's newest cruise destinations (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The final day of Celebrity’s 2024 President’s Cruise was celebrated in the picturesque port of Bimini, Bahamas. One of the Caribbean’s newest cruising ports of call, guests were treated to a full beach takeover at a private club in Bimini. An event reserved exclusively for Captain’s Club members, the Bimini Beach Club Day included a surprise DJ set by Laura Hodges Bethge herself, along with ample poolside entertainment, cocktails, and Caribbean and Bahamian fare to lunch on.

Onboard for one final evening, passengers were treated to a magnificent fireworks spectacular out on deck, set to the tunes of the ship’s resident DJ along with performances from onboard entertainment headliners Marisha Wallace, Will Martin and Jesse Hamilton, Jr.