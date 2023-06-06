  • Write a Review
What Is a Lido Deck on a Cruise Ship?

Susan Moynihan
Contributor

"Meet me on the lido deck" is a phrase you'll hear often on your cruise -- and a sentence you might utter yourself. But what exactly is the lido deck, apart from its prominent marking on the cruise-ship map? The name comes from Italian roots; a lido refers to a public outdoor swimming pool, or a beach where people gather to swim. Accordingly, the lido deck is traditionally the ship deck that is home to the outdoor swimming pool, and adjacent bars and dining options.

On a cruise ship lido deck, you'll find one or more pools -- often surrounded by multiple tiers of outer decks, retractable roofs, hot tubs, a bandstand, water slide or splash park, jumbo-sized movie screen and plenty of chaise lounges for sunning. This deck is also where you'll often find that popular cruise-ship staple, the buffet, and perhaps some cabins or the spa and fitness center.

Updated January 08, 2020
