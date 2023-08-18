How Cruise Ships Use a Gangway

On embarkation and disembarkation days, for example, the gangway will often consist of an enclosed raised bridge like a jetway in an airport. That gangway connects the main deck of a ship directly to the cruise terminal.

At ports of call where the ship is parked at a dock, the gangway is usually on a lower deck, where a metal walkway bridges the gap between the ship and the dock.

At ports where the ship does not dock and passengers are taken to shore in tender boats, the gangway will again be located on a lower deck where passengers are helped across a walkway or platform to the tender boat.

Understanding how cruise ships work and where the gangway is on your cruise ship helps you have the best experience onboard. If you’re new to cruising, remember to read our top tips to help you get around a cruise ship efficiently.