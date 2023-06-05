What is a closed loop cruise?

What documentation is required for U.S. citizens to take a closed loop cruise?

For U.S. citizens, a passport is not required to take a closed loop sailing (though it's always recommended, especially when visiting foreign ports of call). It's worth noting that select ports of call -- like the island of Martinique -- require a passport to enter, so it's always best to check with your travel agent, a cruise line representative or the U.S. Dept. of State website on necessary documentation for each voyage.

U.S. citizens on closed loop cruises have two options for providing documentation to re-enter the U.S. from Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean for sea border crossings at the end of their trip. They can present a passport, passport card or Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) and only need to show one document. Or, if they don't want to apply and pay for these documents, they can show a government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license) and proof of citizenship (typically a government-issued birth certificate issued by the Vital Records Department in the state where he or she was born).

This second option is not applicable to other types of cruises or border crossings; it's specific to closed loop cruises.

Americans under the age of 16 only need to present one document, either an original, notarized or certified copy of their birth certificate; a Consular Report of Birth Abroad issued by Department of State; or Certificate of Naturalization issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Of course, a passport would also suffice.