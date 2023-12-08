I am a big fan of the short cruise.

Short cruises are often overlooked. Some see them as simply being too short to be a satisfying getaway. Others see them as being potential booze cruises, which may either be good or bad, depending on the way you look at it.

I’ve been taking short cruises now for the better part of two decades. When I lived in Vancouver, Canada, they were affordable and easy to take advantage of. What’s better than a quick jaunt down the coast to sunny Los Angeles, or a leisurely weekend around the Pacific Northwest? I book about one short cruise per year as a personal vacation, too: a quick little reset, particularly during the colder winter months.

How “short” are short cruises? Typically, between one and four nights could be considered short. But some travellers – even some cruise lines – consider a short cruise to be anything less than a week in duration.

Short cruises have grown in popularity in recent years, too. Florida homeports like Miami, Port Everglades, Port Canaveral and Tampa offer them in abundance, but you’ll also find quick getaways from places like New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and even all the way across the pond in UK ports like Southampton.

If you’ve never taken a short cruise before, here’s why you might want to consider doing so: