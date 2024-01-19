3. Drugs and Any Other Banned Substances Are Prohibited on Your Cruise Ship

Weed not allowed on cruise ships

Similar to firearms, even if a narcotic or substance (marijuana or cannabis products, for example) is declared legal in the embarkation state, it is still prohibited to bring it on the cruise. This includes products containing CBD oil, candies and edibles, even if prescribed by a physician as medication.

To detect illicit material, many port authorities employ K9 dog units that will sniff every piece of checked and carry-on luggage (and even every passenger) prior to embarkation. Carnival Cruise Line has even started using drug-sniffing dogs at ports of embarkation to combat cannabis and other illicit substances from being brought onboard.

Drugs are a serious security matter onboard ship, and you definitely don’t want to get on the wrong side of the law. Many countries, too, have strict laws that can land passengers in jail for attempting to bring drugs off the ship that can result in jail time or, in some places, even the death penalty.