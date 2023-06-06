Differences Among Royal Caribbean Oasis-Class Ships

As noted above, the offerings on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships vary from older in-class ships to newer ones. Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas are virtually identical, though Oasis of the Seas features "Cats," while Allure of the Seas presents "Mamma Mia!" Secondary shows in the main theater differ on all five of the Oasis-class ships. Both also feature the child-friendly H2O Zone water park.

Harmony of the Seas adds a few extras, including a handful of restaurants like Jamie's Italian, a trattoria-style eatery from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver; and Wonderland, the line’s molecular gastronomy spot. Harmony of the Seas also features several multi-deck water slides, the Ultimate Abyss (the tallest dry slide at sea) and an Escape Room. You’ll also find Splashaway Bay on Harmony of the Seas (and later Oasis-class ships), which features water cannons, a multilevel jungle gym and an enormous drenching bucket. The Broadway show on Harmony is "Grease."

Symphony of the Seas, which launched in March 2018, is similar to Harmony of the Seas with many of the same restaurants, multi-deck water slides and the Ultimate Abyss, though the galactic laser rag arena is new. However, Royal added El Loco Fresh, which focuses on Mexican quick bites like tacos and other food-to-go items, and Hooked Seafood, a casual eatery with a menu of fresh seafood and a raw bar.

Symphony of the Seas also adds a reimagined Boardwalk with a Playmakers Sports Bar spanning the entire length of the space. Inside are more than 30 TVs streaming sports games, plus a variety of arcade games. Craft beer and pub fare are on the menue.

Like Harmony of the Seas, Symphony has Splashaway Bay, rather than the H2O Zone. The Broadway show on Symphony is "Hairspray."

In 2022, Wonder of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to offer a Suite Neighborhood. While the area doesn’t require keycard access, there is a private suite-only sun deck, and an exclusive dining area known as The Coastal Kitchen, with fabulous views over the main pool deck.

The Oasis-class upgrades on Wonder of the Seas don’t stop there, as the line added an enclosed and expanded Solarium on Deck 15; a resort-style upper deck; and the new Vue Bar on Deck 15. You also won’t find a Broadway show on Wonder; the line has opted for an-in house production instead showcasing musicians and comedians instead.

Scheduled to launch in June 2024, Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas will be the line’s sixth Oasis-class ship, though details are scarce. It's a safe bet to assume Utopia will be bigger than its predecessors (all Oasis ships have been a few feet longer than their predecessor), and that eco-friendly initiatives are front and center.