Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships are the line's biggest, most popular -- and most expensive -- ship class (until, as seems likely, the even bigger Icon class of ships launches in January 2024).
The Oasis-class ships have the most to offer of any of Royal Caribbean's ships. These behemoths can carry more than 6,000 passengers at full capacity. They boast seven neighborhoods, 35 places to eat, some of the exciting Oasis-class attractions such as FlowRider simulated surfing, a zipline, a climbing wall, an AquaTheater and an ice rink, as well as straight-from-Broadway production shows like "Mamma Mia!" and "Grease."
Royal Caribbean has five Oasis-class ships in operation, with a sixth -- Utopia of the Seas -- launching in June 2024 (there may even be a seventh on its way, following comments from Royal Caribbean's CEO Michael Bayley, who hinted as much during a 2023 shipyard visit).
To help you decide whether Royal Caribbean's Oasis class is right for you, and which ship you'd like best, read on for everything you need to know.
Which Royal Caribbean ships are Oasis-class? Below you'll find a list of Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships. Follow the links to browse Royal Caribbean cruise itineraries for each ship or read on to learn more about the differences and similarities between each vessel.
Despite having most features in common, ships within Royal Caribbean's Oasis class do differ, particularly between the older ships (Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, launched in 2009 and 2010, respectively) and the newer ones (Harmony of the Seas, launched in 2016, Symphony of the Seas, launched in 2018, and Wonder of the Seas, launched in 2022 -- and the forthcoming Utopia of the Seas).
Oasis-class ships are divided into seven neighborhoods, including Entertainment Place, Central Park, Youth Zone, and the Boardwalk among others. Royal Caribbean designed the class to prevent crowding and keep passengers busy all day long. FlowRider surf simulators, a zipline, rock climbing walls, multiple swimming pools and whirlpools, an H2O water park, plus an AquaTheater stunt diving shows, Broadway-style musicals in the theater at night and dozens of restaurants and bars -- including the funky Bionic Bar (from Harmony of the Seas onwards); and the Rising Tide Bar -- provide enough stimulation to prevent a single moment of boredom.
Additionally, all of Royal’s Oasis-class ships feature an ice-skating rink, carnival-ready carousel, 3D movies, an extensive kids' club and the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery.
Oasis-class ships also feature the Royal Suite Class experience, which gives suite passengers a host of perks (depending on suite level) that can include butler service, free Wi-Fi, free specialty dining and drinks, ensuite dining options and free access to the spa's thermal room. Note that only Wonder of the Seas currently has an actual Suite Neighborhood, which features Coastal Kitchen and a private sundeck.
As noted above, the offerings on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships vary from older in-class ships to newer ones. Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas are virtually identical, though Oasis of the Seas features "Cats," while Allure of the Seas presents "Mamma Mia!" Secondary shows in the main theater differ on all five of the Oasis-class ships. Both also feature the child-friendly H2O Zone water park.
Harmony of the Seas adds a few extras, including a handful of restaurants like Jamie's Italian, a trattoria-style eatery from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver; and Wonderland, the line’s molecular gastronomy spot. Harmony of the Seas also features several multi-deck water slides, the Ultimate Abyss (the tallest dry slide at sea) and an Escape Room. You’ll also find Splashaway Bay on Harmony of the Seas (and later Oasis-class ships), which features water cannons, a multilevel jungle gym and an enormous drenching bucket. The Broadway show on Harmony is "Grease."
Symphony of the Seas, which launched in March 2018, is similar to Harmony of the Seas with many of the same restaurants, multi-deck water slides and the Ultimate Abyss, though the galactic laser rag arena is new. However, Royal added El Loco Fresh, which focuses on Mexican quick bites like tacos and other food-to-go items, and Hooked Seafood, a casual eatery with a menu of fresh seafood and a raw bar.
Symphony of the Seas also adds a reimagined Boardwalk with a Playmakers Sports Bar spanning the entire length of the space. Inside are more than 30 TVs streaming sports games, plus a variety of arcade games. Craft beer and pub fare are on the menue.
Like Harmony of the Seas, Symphony has Splashaway Bay, rather than the H2O Zone. The Broadway show on Symphony is "Hairspray."
In 2022, Wonder of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to offer a Suite Neighborhood. While the area doesn’t require keycard access, there is a private suite-only sun deck, and an exclusive dining area known as The Coastal Kitchen, with fabulous views over the main pool deck.
The Oasis-class upgrades on Wonder of the Seas don’t stop there, as the line added an enclosed and expanded Solarium on Deck 15; a resort-style upper deck; and the new Vue Bar on Deck 15. You also won’t find a Broadway show on Wonder; the line has opted for an-in house production instead showcasing musicians and comedians instead.
Scheduled to launch in June 2024, Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas will be the line’s sixth Oasis-class ship, though details are scarce. It's a safe bet to assume Utopia will be bigger than its predecessors (all Oasis ships have been a few feet longer than their predecessor), and that eco-friendly initiatives are front and center.
Any one of the five Oasis-class ships is a great fit for adrenaline junkies; groups of friends and families with varied tastes; and cruisers who don’t like sailing on small ships with limited offerings. While options for rest and relaxation are available, the Oasis-class vessels are more appropriate for cruisers who want to be constantly engaged in some activity or another, rather than curl up with a book in a quiet space.
It’s worth noting that previous Oasis-class passengers say the vessels can feel too crowded, leading to lines or the need to book shows and dining ahead of time. Those who’ve sailed the class before have noted that Oasis-class ships also have a number of indoor spots where the ocean is never visible.
But if you want to be entertained day and night, enjoy a vast amount of eating and dining options and love all manner of sports and fun, then Oasis-class ships could be the ship class for you.