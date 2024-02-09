What Are the ABC Islands?

Bonaire: The "B" in the ABC Islands

84

If Aruba is the bustling wild west of the ABC Islands, Bonaire is the shy, quiet cousin. It is the easternmost island of the trio and the smallest. The terrain is mountainous and the shorelines primarily rocky remnants of reefs and volcanic rock, rather than sandy beaches.

Dutch influence is heavy here, and even though the island has its own government and accepts the U.S. dollar as its official currency, Bonaire is still a special municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. You'll find Dutch spoken on the island in addition to the native Papiamento. Signage is primarily in Dutch. Most residents also speak English fluently.

What to Do in Bonaire on an ABC Island Cruise: Diving, Birding and Wind-driven Fun

Bonaire (Photo:byvalet/Shutterstock)

While sandy beaches are not abundant on Bonaire, there are stretches where sand and rock come together for easy access to the turquoise waters for those who enjoy beach sitting, but water shoes are a must.

Beach break excursions are found at resorts offering loungers, as well as food and drinks. But don’t expect as many high-rise flashy resorts as you might experience on Aruba. Resorts on Bonaire are considerably more low-key.

Active water sports rule the list of things to try while your cruise ship is docked in the port of Kralendijk. The wind rarely stops blowing on Bonaire. There's a shallow bay dedicated to wind surfing, a safe zone for learning to kite surf and mangroves to kayak through.

Both scuba diving and snorkeling can be arranged from boats, but the beauty of visiting Bonaire is that the reefs are swimmable right from shore. Rent or buy gear from the local dive shops, look for the yellow rocks that mark entrances and walk right in. Local guides are available to hire for shore diving if you are hesitant to head out on your own.

Landlubbers can enjoy historic tours, safe, walkable shopping from the pier or perhaps birding tours seeking flamingos or the native, yellow-shouldered Amazon parrot or "lora" as they are called in Papiamento. There are five lighthouses to find and photograph along with pink salt pans framed by mountains of white salt awaiting the next transport ship.

The more adventurous can arrange hiking, biking, or four-wheel driving tours in the national park. There are cave tours (including cave snorkeling) and land surfing. Many of these activities can be arranged through excursions, but cruisers can also rent a car, pickup or even a golf cart for the day and drive themselves. It's an easy island to explore independently.

Finding ABC Island Cruises to Bonaire

Arriving at Bonaire at the Capital of Bonaire, Kralendijk in this Beautiful Island of the Caribbean Netherlands (Photo: Paulo Miguel Costa/Shutterstock)

Cruise lines that visit Bonaire include most of those we listed for Aruba, plus lines that cater to Europeans like Costa and P&O. You'll also find Ponant and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruising the ABC Islands with stops in Bonaire.