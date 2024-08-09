Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
In the river cruising world, Scenic has always enjoyed a specific reputation: Inclusive, with choices. Upscale, but casual. Attentive, but not obsequious.
In the past few years, though, the Australian company has been expanding away from the rivers. The line’s two expedition ships, Scenic Eclipse I and Scenic Eclipse II, made strong debuts, pushing the envelope in the adventure cruise space with dining and toys onboard such as helicopters and submarines. Scenic’s sister line, Emerald, has also received a jolt of investment, expanding into yacht cruising with two 100-person vessels; its river cruising arm, too, has more inclusions.
Which could make one wonder: why go on a Scenic river cruise at all, if the company has other options that could provide either better value or a more interesting experience?
After a week onboard Scenic Amber sailing the Danube River from Budapest to Nuremberg, I have some answers. Here’s what I found Scenic does well – and one thing I think could be improved.
It’s hard to argue with the culinary chops on Scenic’s expedition ships. Tom Goetter, who competed on Top Chef, oversees dining on Scenic’s oceangoing ships, and it’s the best I’ve had on that type of cruise (Scenic received Best Dining, Expedition in the Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks in 2023).
Which meant that Scenic Amber had a high bar to meet. From a Scenic Diamond cruise in Bordeaux in 2017, I remembered the food on Scenic’s river ships as being very good, but not necessarily great.
Happily, that seems to have changed on Scenic Amber, thanks to Chef Gabor Varsanyi, an executive chef from Hungary who relished the chance to bring local ingredients and flavors to the ship’s guests. He was everywhere on the ship, making a connection with passengers and explaining the highlights of the menu in a humorous way before every dinner.
In the main Crystal Dining Room, we were treated to dinner menus that always had a strong lineup of regional dishes – which is what you want when you’re spending money to immerse yourself in countries with such a strong food tradition like Hungary, Vienna and Bavaria.
(Don’t forget wine. I was very happy to see wines from Austria and Germany not only on the dining room menus but also in the bar. Every night before dinner, restaurant manager Nenad Mihalovic explained what was on offer – although we could order any varietal we wanted).
Where Scenic Amber really shined was in its two specialty restaurant experiences, Portobello and Table la Rive. Both spaces were invitation only, with cards left in your room the night before.
Portobello featured an Italian menu, with upscale preparations drawing from several regions. I’m not sure I’ve had a better interpretation of vitello tonnato, with the fresh tuna perfectly complementing the veal. Both entrée choices, a braised beef short rib and a pasta filled with eggplant, were winners. Three Italian wines were paired with the six-course meal.
If Portobello was excellent, Table la Rive was off the charts. Scenic was nice enough to extend me an invitation to the special table in the main dining room (usually it’s only open to suite guests), and wow, I’m glad I was able to go. Standouts included a velvety green herb soup with a poached quail egg that tasted like a farmers market on a spoon, as well as a dessert dreamed up by the ship’s Balinese pastry chef that somehow combined raspberry and tonka bean mousse with meringue, fruit gels, berries and pistachio sponge. The seven-course meal upped the wine ante, pulling from Scenic Amber’s premium cellar.
While the flavors were on point, what I really liked about both specialty dining options was the crew’s enthusiasm for the experiences. The ship’s butlers do double duty in the dining room every night, but they were clearly jazzed to serve top-of-the-spectrum dishes and wines to impress guests. Chef Varsanyi came out to Table la Rive to personally grate white truffle onto a perfectly cooked portion of beef tenderloin, and told us how happy he was to show off the best of what his region could produce.
And that’s exactly what the menu on a river cruise should do.
River cruise ships are not known for nightlife. If you’ve done more than one, you’ve likely been serenaded by a solo keyboardist, who sings standards in a strong accent to a mostly disinterested crowd.
Scenic added the new position of Enrichment Manager in 2022. The concept, drawn from sister line Emerald which added an activities manager in 2019, substitutes the keyboardist with someone who is a hype man of sorts, running games such as trivia and name that tune.
Scenic Amber’s Enrichment Manager, Kayleigh Anne, brought energy to her role. The UK native seemed like the ship’s de facto granddaughter, encouraging people who were generally 40 years her senior to get out on the dance floor. At one point, I saw her jump on a bar stool so she could get a birds eye view of how many people were dancing for a competition.
The average age of our 123 passengers (out of a 160-person capacity) was decidedly in Boomer range, with most people in their early 70s. But people were still eager to get out there and move, especially if ABBA was playing. The nationalities onboard were a nice mix of British, Americans, Australians and Canadians, which is typical for a weeklong Scenic cruise. My friend and I rode a bus in Vienna with guests from Scenic Pearl, a sister ship that does 14-day itineraries. On that longer sailing, 90% of the passengers were Australian, we were told. So the length of your river cruise makes a difference.
While Scenic offers a fully inclusive cruise, with gratuities, WiFi, all drinks, mini bars and tours bundled into your fare, the line still has a more casual vibe than other lines that call themselves luxury. Despite the mix of nationalities – or perhaps, because of it – people were eager to mingle with others and share some laughs. The ship never felt stuffy or pretentious.
In the various sailings that Cruise Critic editors have taken with Scenic over the years, the service has been mixed, with the vibe differing vastly from ship to ship. I wondered how the line was faring, service-wise, after the pandemic when many hospitality companies have had difficulties attracting talent.
No worries on Scenic Amber. The crew, mostly from Eastern Europe or Indonesia, were dedicated and enthusiastic, with smiles, dry senses of humor – or both. Cruise director Mariyana Yordanova seemed to be everywhere, solving small problems and chatting with guests. While we didn’t use our butler for any tasks, those guests who did found that they were attentive and prompt with requests. My plus one Stephanie bonded with Nina, a cat-loving server from Belarus who asked to see the daily pictures and video she was receiving from her sitter back home.
My favorite crew moment came on the last day. I had misplaced a necklace that held sentimental value in my room. I asked our steward Slava Mateev if he could look out for it when he cleaned our cabin. Within 30 minutes, he found me in the lounge and handed my jewelry back to me; I had stuck it on a high shelf where it was hard to see. I could have cried, I was so grateful.
My trip on Scenic Amber marked my 25th river cruise, and my fifth on the Danube River over the past 11 years. In that time, I’ve realized that the tour guide can make or break your shore excursion. You want someone who can navigate the crowds at the larger attractions, while still bringing what you’re seeing to life.
Scenic includes all tours in its price, and there were enough unique options that I didn’t feel I was going through the same old, same old. The trip started strong with a small group cooking class in Budapest, where eight of us had a blast learning how to make goulash, chicken paprikash and apple strudel (with a lot of laughing, especially when one woman’s towel caught on fire).
Our tour to the Belvedere Museum in Vienna also stood out, primarily because our guide was highly knowledgeable about art history. There’s a sense of awe when you see Gustav Klimt’s masterpiece, The Kiss, for the first time. What’s even better: Learning why the painting marked the culmination of technique from an artist who was always evolving his style.
I’ve already written about my favorite excursion, an e-bike ride through the Wachau Valley. That was followed by a trip up to Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic, a magical medieval town that can feel overwhelmed by tourists. Here, I appreciated our tour guide’s deep dive into what life in the former Czechoslovakia was like under Russian domination, and what the country has gone through since the Velvet Revolution.
It all hammers home that while the destinations are great, it’s the people that make the experience.
If you’re choosing a river cruise and staying fit is important to you, you need to look at your ships wisely. Not all river cruise lines – including Viking, which is perhaps the best known to Americans – have a gym, fitness classes or a spa.
Scenic’s fitness offerings are perhaps not as comprehensive as what you’d find on AmaWaterways, which leads the way with bike tours, or lines such as Avalon or Emerald that have more active excursions. But I took full advantage of what Scenic Amber had, wellness-wise, and found it a nice addition to the programming.
The wellness coach Dragan Jankovic led complimentary morning classes four out of our seven days targeting strength, flexibility and stability that were genuinely challenging for some of the attendees, considering their ages. He also tied the moves to practical day-to-day activities that seniors need to be able to do, such as putting groceries away. Jankovic also served as the ship’s massage therapist; I found the treatment just the ticket after my Wachau Valley bike ride.
The fitness room on Scenic Amber packs a lot into a small space. A treadmill, recumbent bike, elliptical machine and rower were available, as well as free weights and mats. You could also take the mats out on your own to the top deck if you wished. While I rarely saw people in the gym, the top deck’s walking path drew a few daily devotees.
Scenic Amber also has a gorgeous salt room with several loungers on its lower deck. I spent about 30 minutes in there one day. The benefits of salt rooms can be hard to quantify, and I didn’t see it being used very often. Still, it’s a spa amenity that no other lines have (I personally would have preferred an infrared sauna like the line has on its expedition ships, but something is better than nothing).
If there’s one small improvement we’d make, we’d ask Scenic to add one or two onboard lectures to the programming. While I’ve sailed on the Danube multiple times, my friend had not – and had many questions about the river, the lock system and its history as a trade route.
While several cultural performances dotted the sailing, including a special Scenic Enrich classical music concert by members of the Imperial Orchestra of Vienna at Palais Liechtenstein, some commentary or explanation about the river itself would have been nice.
I’m also not sure that the fleet’s refurbishment of the lounge, one of several improvements made across the line to make the ships look more in line with Scenic’s expedition ships, was super successful. The seating certainly seemed more modern than was there previously. But it wasn’t as comfy, and it made the lounge a less desirable place to hang out during the day. The positioning of the seats into “conversational hubs” also made it more difficult to actually see what was going on sometimes, and I found it divided rather than accommodated groups (We’re glad the lounge’s self-serve latte machine remained).
These are minor complaints, though, and certainly not ones that bothered too many of the guests. I talked to a lot of passengers on my sailing, and almost everyone came away satisfied with their experience, with many buying vouchers for future river cruises (despite pictures from the two Scenic Eclipse ships ran almost constantly in the lounge TV, I didn’t hear anyone say they were ready to make the jump from the Danube to Antarctica).
My takeaway: Scenic’s river cruises are at the same level as they were before, with some noticeable improvements in the dining, activities, tours and wellness experiences. If you’re looking for a river cruise that’s truly all-inclusive, without a fussy or uptight vibe, Scenic should be your pick.