The Food on a Scenic River Cruise Leans Into Regional Cuisine – With Outstanding Specialty Experiences

Chef Gabor at Scenic Amber's Table la Rive dinner (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

It’s hard to argue with the culinary chops on Scenic’s expedition ships. Tom Goetter, who competed on Top Chef, oversees dining on Scenic’s oceangoing ships, and it’s the best I’ve had on that type of cruise (Scenic received Best Dining, Expedition in the Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks in 2023).

Which meant that Scenic Amber had a high bar to meet. From a Scenic Diamond cruise in Bordeaux in 2017, I remembered the food on Scenic’s river ships as being very good, but not necessarily great.

Happily, that seems to have changed on Scenic Amber, thanks to Chef Gabor Varsanyi, an executive chef from Hungary who relished the chance to bring local ingredients and flavors to the ship’s guests. He was everywhere on the ship, making a connection with passengers and explaining the highlights of the menu in a humorous way before every dinner.

The Austrian dessert Kaiserschmarrn served on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

In the main Crystal Dining Room, we were treated to dinner menus that always had a strong lineup of regional dishes – which is what you want when you’re spending money to immerse yourself in countries with such a strong food tradition like Hungary, Vienna and Bavaria.

(Don’t forget wine. I was very happy to see wines from Austria and Germany not only on the dining room menus but also in the bar. Every night before dinner, restaurant manager Nenad Mihalovic explained what was on offer – although we could order any varietal we wanted).

Where Scenic Amber really shined was in its two specialty restaurant experiences, Portobello and Table la Rive. Both spaces were invitation only, with cards left in your room the night before.

Veal and tuna dish at Portobello restaurant on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Portobello featured an Italian menu, with upscale preparations drawing from several regions. I’m not sure I’ve had a better interpretation of vitello tonnato, with the fresh tuna perfectly complementing the veal. Both entrée choices, a braised beef short rib and a pasta filled with eggplant, were winners. Three Italian wines were paired with the six-course meal.

Dessert from Table la Rive on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

If Portobello was excellent, Table la Rive was off the charts. Scenic was nice enough to extend me an invitation to the special table in the main dining room (usually it’s only open to suite guests), and wow, I’m glad I was able to go. Standouts included a velvety green herb soup with a poached quail egg that tasted like a farmers market on a spoon, as well as a dessert dreamed up by the ship’s Balinese pastry chef that somehow combined raspberry and tonka bean mousse with meringue, fruit gels, berries and pistachio sponge. The seven-course meal upped the wine ante, pulling from Scenic Amber’s premium cellar.

Wines served at Table la Rive on Scenic Amber (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While the flavors were on point, what I really liked about both specialty dining options was the crew’s enthusiasm for the experiences. The ship’s butlers do double duty in the dining room every night, but they were clearly jazzed to serve top-of-the-spectrum dishes and wines to impress guests. Chef Varsanyi came out to Table la Rive to personally grate white truffle onto a perfectly cooked portion of beef tenderloin, and told us how happy he was to show off the best of what his region could produce.

And that’s exactly what the menu on a river cruise should do.