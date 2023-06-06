Wellness and Fitness Theme Cruises

Holistic Holiday at Sea

Experts in holistic living and natural health come together for the annual Holistic Holiday at Sea.

Among the guest presenters onboard will be holistic and alternative health experts Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, an award-winning physician, author, former army surgeon and Olympic rowing champion who has been featured on CNN; Brenda Davis, RD, a registered dietitian, author and Vegetarian Hall of Famer; and Michael Greger, M.D., a physician, New York Times bestselling author and founding member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

Normally taking place aboard MSC Divina, the ship will set the stage for a variety of lectures, cooking classes and vegan, vegetarian and macrobiotic cuisine.

The itinerary and exact sailing date are still under review after having to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected the cruise will take place in the Caribbean in 2022.

Dates: TBA - 2022