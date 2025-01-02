10 Ways to Celebrate on a Birthday Cruise

Birthdays are a big deal, particularly if you're kicking off a new decade. Birthday cruises are a great way to celebrate away from home with friends or family, and the planning is generally less of a hassle than trying to figure out the logistics of a land-based getaway.

Although most cruise lines will acknowledge your special day if you or your travel companions let the crew know -- with a small treat or a song during dinner -- you can make being on a cruise ship on your birthday even more fun and memorable with some creativity. From spa treatments to unique excursions, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate at sea.

Here are our 10 recommendations for living it up on your birthday cruise.