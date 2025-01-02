10 Ways to Celebrate on a Birthday Cruise

Birthdays are a big deal, particularly if you're kicking off a new decade. Birthday cruises are a great way to celebrate away from home with friends or family, and the planning is generally less of a hassle than trying to figure out the logistics of a land-based getaway.
Although most cruise lines will acknowledge your special day if you or your travel companions let the crew know -- with a small treat or a song during dinner -- you can make being on a cruise ship on your birthday even more fun and memorable with some creativity. From spa treatments to unique excursions, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate at sea.
Here are our 10 recommendations for living it up on your birthday cruise.
Eri Vincent, Sasha Sydnor, Carlos Martinez and Micah Ramos relax on a catamaran. (Photo: Naima Green/AIPP)
Birthday cruises are more fun with the ones you love. Bring your significant other, friends and family, and you might be able to snag savings on your cabin or take advantage of group offers that can earn you everything from Champagne and free specialty dining to onboard credit. We recommend checking with a travel agent to find the best perks.
Passengers board Viking Mississippi in Dubuque (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Who says the pampering shouldn't begin until you hit the gangway of your birthday cruise? Start the party early by renting a limo or luxury town car to take you and your posse from your home or hotel to the cruise port. You won't have to worry about parking, and you and your travel companions will feel like royalty.
Touring the door decorations on Disney Wonder became an event in itself for our daughter (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Hang streamers on your door. Put party hats on your towel animals. Decorations are a fun way to celebrate even when you're not out and about. If you decorate your stateroom door, you’ll also get plenty of birthday wishes from other passengers and staff. Plus, it can help you to more easily locate your stateroom after a long night of getting your birthday on.
Just remember that some cruise lines, including Disney and Carnival, do not allow helium-filled balloons on board their ships. We recommend checking with the cruise line before packing any type of balloon in your luggage, as restrictions may vary.
If you plan to have the decorations up throughout your trip, make sure to let your cabin steward know so that they’re not removed after the first day.
Vitality Spa on Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
If you don't normally splurge on spa treatments but have been dying for a massage or a manicure, there's no better time to treat yourself to one than on your birthday cruise.
Bonus: Many cruise lines offer discounts for first-day or port-day treatments or for multiple treatments booked at the same time.
Toscana aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Lots of people celebrate their birthdays on land by going out to dinner. Why break tradition just because you're on a cruise ship? Whether you go for a free dress-to-the-nines dinner in the main dining room on formal night or pony up for a for-fee experience in an alternative restaurant, set aside one meal where you order what you want, and enjoy every bite.
Specialty restaurants will spoil you for choice, too, with most ships offering everything from Asian and French to Italian and steakhouse options.
No birthday would be complete without a cake. Although candles aren't allowed on board -- the biggest threat to cruise ship safety is fire -- the ship's staff can often provide you with a cake for your special day if you order it in advance. They'll sing happy birthday, too.
Half Moon Cay Horseback Riding (Photo: Holland America)
If you feel like doing something spontaneous and adventurous to kick off your next year of life, try ziplining, horseback riding or hiking along a volcano. Whether you prefer to plan your shore excursion independently or through your cruise line, you’re sure to find the perfect adventure for your big day.
Cave-tubing, ziplining through the rainforest or a catamaran tour are all fun, unique ways to spend your birthday if you’re cruising the Caribbean. If your itinerary includes Italy, Spain, or any other Mediterranean port, treat yourself to a foodie tour.
Overnight port calls are a great way to make the most of both the onboard activities and the nightlife on land. Popular overnight cruise stops include Mykonos, Buenos Aires, Ibiza and Aruba.
The Piazza always have something going on, such as line dancing lessons. (Photo: Ming Tappin)
Most mainstream cruise lines have nightclubs that stay open until late. Primp and preen, meet up with your friends, grab some drinks and bust a move. The best part is that you don't have to worry about driving home at the end of the night.
Room service on Oceania's Marina (Photo/Jenny Hart)
There’s no better way to start your birthday than having breakfast delivered straight to your cabin. While it may seem an unnecessary expense to some, the good news is that you don’t have to spend a small fortune -- in-cabin continental breakfast is free on most cruise lines.
Although it varies by cruise line, continental breakfast typically includes orange juice, coffee or tea, milk, pastries, toast, cereal, fruit and yogurt. On Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and most other mainstream cruise lines, you can add hot items, such as eggs and pancakes, for a fee.
Just make sure to place the order the night before and it will be delivered by room service staff at your preferred time.
A group of travelers enjoying the hot tub on a VACAYA cruise (Photo: VACAYA)
Although it's not guaranteed, sometimes your travel agent or cruise line will provide you with special surprises if they know it's your birthday, so don't be afraid to mention that you're celebrating when booking your birthday cruise.
If you want to make sure you get the special treatment on your day, most cruise lines offer birthday packages, which typically include birthday decorations for your cabin, a birthday cake and a few other perks.
However, included items (and prices) vary greatly between cruise lines. While P&O offers extras such as a bottle of prosecco, a professional portrait photo and dinner, MSC throws in a small reception with a DJ and cocktails, and a birthday certificate signed by the captain.