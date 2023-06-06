Voyagers Club MSC Cruise Loyalty Program

The MSC Voyagers Club is MSC Cruises' five-level passenger loyalty program. Members earn points based on which cruise "experience" (Bella, Fantastica, Aurea or Yacht Club) they book combined with length of cruise (ranging from 200 points for a five-night or shorter cruise booked with the cheapest Bella experience to 2,000 for a nine-night or longer cruise in the Yacht Club).

In addition, passengers receive an additional 100 points for every €/$150 spent (based on the onboard currency) on prebooked onboard extras -- such as spa treatments and shore excursions -- as well as onboard purchases.

Classic Voyagers Club members and above are invited to an exclusive MSC Club welcome cocktail reception and receive various special offers onboard. Discounts are given for onboard extras such as spa treatments, specialty dining and MSC Cruises logowear. Freebies (varying by membership level) include fruit baskets, commemorative photos and a pass to the onboard thermal suite.

One neat perk for members of MSC's loyalty program is its Status Match option, which allows members of other travel company loyalty programs -- including cruise lines, hotels and tour operators, but not airlines -- to receive the MSC benefits that correspond to their level in the other program, by registering online ahead of time.

Voyagers Club Levels and Benefits

Welcome

Available during your first cruise

Use of dedicated help desk onboard

Access to MSC Voyagers Club exclusive online area

Subscription to MSC Voyagers Club e-newsletter, including a special pre-board issue

Classic

Available with 1 to 2,199 points

Receive all Welcome perks

5 percent cruise discount for all cabin occupants year-round

5 to 15 percent cruise discount on Voyages Selection sailings

MSC Voyagers Club-branded key card

MSC Voyagers Club luggage tags

Complimentary cocktail

Special onboard offers

Access to onboard dedicated number

Access to MSC Ambassador online poll

Silver

Available with 2,200 to 4,299 points

Receive all Classic perks

$50 onboard credit on Voyages Selection sailings

Milestone reward when you reach the next loyalty status level

Complimentary fruit basket (one per cruise)

Gold

Available with 4,300 to 9,999 points

Receive all Silver perks

One complimentary one-hour thermal area session per cruise

Complimentary MSC Voyagers Club gift on each sailing

Priority disembarkation in ports requiring tender boat

Free 5x7 MSC Voyagers Club photo taken at the Welcome Back cocktail

Complimentary birthday cake onboard

Diamond

Available with 10,000-plus points

Receive all Gold perks

Priority boarding and disembarkation at end of cruise

One complimentary specialty restaurant dinner for two (on a "tasting menu" with no included beverages)

Complimentary in-cabin dessert (spumante with chocolate-dipped fruit)

Courtesy bathrobe and slippers

Complimentary dance class

Access to exclusive Diamond party

Complimentary MSC Voyagers Club chocolate ship

Late check-out

