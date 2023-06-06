  • Write a Review
Voyagers Club MSC Cruise Loyalty Program

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

The MSC Voyagers Club is MSC Cruises' five-level passenger loyalty program. Members earn points based on which cruise "experience" (Bella, Fantastica, Aurea or Yacht Club) they book combined with length of cruise (ranging from 200 points for a five-night or shorter cruise booked with the cheapest Bella experience to 2,000 for a nine-night or longer cruise in the Yacht Club).

In addition, passengers receive an additional 100 points for every €/$150 spent (based on the onboard currency) on prebooked onboard extras -- such as spa treatments and shore excursions -- as well as onboard purchases.

Classic Voyagers Club members and above are invited to an exclusive MSC Club welcome cocktail reception and receive various special offers onboard. Discounts are given for onboard extras such as spa treatments, specialty dining and MSC Cruises logowear. Freebies (varying by membership level) include fruit baskets, commemorative photos and a pass to the onboard thermal suite.

One neat perk for members of MSC's loyalty program is its Status Match option, which allows members of other travel company loyalty programs -- including cruise lines, hotels and tour operators, but not airlines -- to receive the MSC benefits that correspond to their level in the other program, by registering online ahead of time.

Voyagers Club Levels and Benefits

Welcome

  • Available during your first cruise

  • Use of dedicated help desk onboard

  • Access to MSC Voyagers Club exclusive online area

  • Subscription to MSC Voyagers Club e-newsletter, including a special pre-board issue

Classic

  • Available with 1 to 2,199 points

  • Receive all Welcome perks

  • 5 percent cruise discount for all cabin occupants year-round

  • 5 to 15 percent cruise discount on Voyages Selection sailings

  • MSC Voyagers Club-branded key card

  • MSC Voyagers Club luggage tags

  • Complimentary cocktail

  • Special onboard offers

  • Access to onboard dedicated number

  • Access to MSC Ambassador online poll

Silver

  • Available with 2,200 to 4,299 points

  • Receive all Classic perks

  • $50 onboard credit on Voyages Selection sailings

  • Milestone reward when you reach the next loyalty status level

  • Complimentary fruit basket (one per cruise)

Gold

  • Available with 4,300 to 9,999 points

  • Receive all Silver perks

  • One complimentary one-hour thermal area session per cruise

  • Complimentary MSC Voyagers Club gift on each sailing

  • Priority disembarkation in ports requiring tender boat

  • Free 5x7 MSC Voyagers Club photo taken at the Welcome Back cocktail

  • Complimentary birthday cake onboard

Diamond

  • Available with 10,000-plus points

  • Receive all Gold perks

  • Priority boarding and disembarkation at end of cruise

  • One complimentary specialty restaurant dinner for two (on a "tasting menu" with no included beverages)

  • Complimentary in-cabin dessert (spumante with chocolate-dipped fruit)

  • Courtesy bathrobe and slippers

  • Complimentary dance class

  • Access to exclusive Diamond party

  • Complimentary MSC Voyagers Club chocolate ship

  • Late check-out

Updated January 08, 2020
