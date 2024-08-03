Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
If you’re going on a Danube River cruise that begins in Budapest, I have the perfect jet lag remedy for you (it’s also a great way to end your trip, if you are spending extra time in Hungary’s capital).
You must visit one of Budapest’s famed thermal spa baths. If you can incorporate your visit with a massage treatment, even better.
For some reason, none of the river cruise lines that stop in Budapest – and almost all of the major lines, including Viking, AmaWaterways, Scenic and more do – give passengers an option to go to the baths. That’s a pity, because even though Budapest has many things to do, the baths are among the most interesting and unique to the city.
If you come in a day early or spend an extra day, you could always book a tour on a site such as Viator (a sister company of CruiseCritic) to go to the baths. Visiting the baths on your own, though, is really quite easy. It also allows you to spend as much time as you want, add a massage or other spa treatment or even go to a SPAarty (if you’re there on a Saturday).
Here’s why I think a visit to the thermal spa baths in Budapest is a must do – and how you can arrange your own trip.
First, it helps to know why Budapest is such a center for spa baths. Geothermal springs under the earth were discovered early in this region along the Danube – so early, in fact, that the hot water was one reason that the Romans settled in the area. Within the city, you can still visit the ruins of the Roman town of Aquincum, built in 100 AD, which include baths.
Budapest’s location on the Danube, at the center where eastern and western Europe meet, made it a target for those who wanted to control the flow of trade. The city was part of the Ottoman Empire for 150 years, starting in the 16th century, and the Turks overlaid their hamman bathing culture with Budapest’s mineral springs. Several of the baths still open in Budapest date back to the Turkish rule.
Mineral baths had a resurgence after World War I, with people flocking from all over Europe to immerse themselves in water with alleged medicinal properties. Several of Budapest’s most well-known baths, the Gellert and Szechenyi baths, date back to this period.
Budapest has 12 thermal baths but only a few are really populated by tourists. You’ve most likely seen photos of the Szechenyi baths, which are housed in Budapest’s City Park (reachable by taxi or public transportation). The largest spa bath in Europe sprawls over sizeable real estate, with indoor and outdoor pools serviced by fanciful yellow neo-Baroque historical buildings. If you end up taking a tour that includes a visit to the baths, this is where you’ll go. The bath has also become a major tourism attraction and hosts a variety of events, including movie nights, a special beer spa experience and a Saturday night SPArty with drinks, EDM music, acrobatic performances and hundreds of barely clothed revelers.
The Gellert thermal biaths are also housed in a historic building, an Art Noveau-style complex facing the Danube River that used to be a hotel. The vibe at Gellert is peaceful and relaxed, with a circuit of pools, saunas and steam rooms in elaborately tiled rooms. The column-bedecked indoor pool is Instagram-famous and looks like something from a Wes Anderson movie; make sure you bring your bathing cap if you want to swim here. Gellert has the advantage of being the closest to the riverboats and hotels along the river, which makes it easier for a quick trip if you have a few hours of free time before departure; you still might want to take a taxi if you’re short on time or don’t want to walk.
Budapest has some historical baths that remain more like Turkish hammans. The Rudas Bath was originally built in 1566, and has a spectacular Ottoman dome that tops an octagonal pool underneath. There’s also a rooftop pool with outstanding Budapest views. The biggest drawback to Rudas is that depending on when you visit, the bath is gender separated some days during the week, with women only allowed to go on Tuesdays (while men can go Monday and Wednesday). The bath is co-ed after 1 p.m. on Thursday, after 11 a.m. Friday; it’s co-ed to everyone on Saturday and Sunday, and also some parts of the high season in August.
The Veli Bej Bath is another Turkish bath dating back to Ottoman days; unlike Rudas (and Kiraly, which has been closed since the pandemic), Veli Bej has been fully renovated. That makes this bath complex a nice combination of historic and modern, as there’s a traditional section with an octagon central pool under a dome, surrounded by four pools, plus a neighboring modern complex that also has pools, saunas and spa services. The bummer about Veli Bej is that it’s only open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week which makes it hard to visit if your ship departs in late afternoon or evening.
Many of the baths have cafes or bars so you can have refreshment once you're done (or as a break between dipping rounds). On one trip to Gellert, I gave in and bought one of their signature cream puffs to split with a friend.
The best way to secure a spot at the Budapest bath of your choice is to book tickets online ahead of time; all except Veli Bej run off of the same SpasBudapest website. Some of the smaller baths are capacity controlled, and as you can see from above, all of them have different operating hours. Planning your visit in advance means that you won’t have any unpleasant surprises when you arrive (Veli Bej is the exception, since it’s run by the Brothers of the Hospitaller Order of St. John of God, and tickets can’t be booked online).
The SpasBudapest website can be slightly confusing to use, with prices given on some pages in Hungarian Forint and others in Euros. You can either buy a ticket that comes with a locker or one that comes with a private changing room that you can secure. You don’t need to buy a private changing room ticket to preserve your modesty; in the main locker area, there are also free changing rooms where you can duck in to get in and out of your swimsuit.
Prices for the baths can vary, depending on what experience you decide to buy. The basic entry to Szechenyi with a locker is 29 euros during the week and 33 euros on the weekend. Since Szechenyi is so popular, there are also “skip the line” “fast track” alternative tickets that start at 34 euros on weekdays and 38 euros on the weekend. I recommend this ticket, if you’re short on time and have dedicated hours that you want to go.
The Gellert bath has the same prices as Szechenyi, but there’s no “skip the line” option since it’s generally not as crowded. The other baths are all less expensive than these two.
Once you buy your tickets online, you will receive a link where you can download the tickets and the QR codes to your phone. Make sure you save these and have them handy when you arrive so you can present them in the lobby.
Most of the baths in Budapest have spa services, such as massages, that you can add on. These vary in price and type, depending on location. You book and pay for your massage appointment in advance, online, in a separate transaction from your entry fee (you need to buy the entry fee to get a massage).
Keep in mind that the massages at the Budapest baths are not the upscale services that you might expect at a fancy spa, or from your cruise ship. Expect them to be more utilitarian, without a pampering vibe. This is massage through a medicinal Eastern European lens.
For instance, my massage at the Szecheyni bath was essentially given in a curtained off area that didn’t seem much bigger than a changing room; there was another massage going on just a few feet away. The brusque therapist didn’t start with any pleasantries – I wasn’t asked what areas I wanted to have worked on, or what kind of pressure I wanted. You’re not offered a glass of water when you’re done. That being said, it still felt great.
I’ve had various massage experiences at the Gellert baths. If you buy a “luxury VIP” hour-long massage, you’re ushered upstairs into an area that’s separate from the warren of hallways that lead to the baths. While the therapists aren’t necessarily friendlier, the surroundings seem more upscale and more in line with what a spa “back home” would be like (the prices are also higher, at around $71, which is still far cheaper than you’d usually pay for a 60-minute massage elsewhere).
The 45-minute "refreshing massage" at Gellert brought me back to the proletarian world. I waited on a bench in my bathing suit before my number was called. The treatment room was simple, and the therapist told me to keep my damp suit on, slipping just the shoulders off when it was time to do my back. No words were exchanged during the vigorous but transactional-seeming treatment. That said, it still felt like a relief after my overnight flight from the U.S. and the price -- $49 – couldn’t be beat.
Each bath differs in what they offer. If I go back to Budapest, I’d like to experience the highly recommended water ritual at Rudas, which incorporates water jets into your massage.
Beer lovers will want to put the Beerspa at Szecheyni on their spa bucket list. The 45-minute session includes a soak in natural beer ingredients – hops, malt and yeast – in a wooden tub. There’s no massage, but bathers can drink as much lager beer as they want from taps on the side of the tubs. Truly an “only in Budapest” experience.
As with any wellness ritual in another country, the Budapest baths have rules that you need to follow, some of which might seem unusual.
First, all of the Budapest baths require the use of “slippers,” or what you might know as flip flops. You can bring your own from home, or purchase a pair on site.
Towels are also not included in your entry fee. Again, you’ll either need to bring one, buy one – or drip dry. While there are water fountains, they are steady streams and you’ll need to cup your hands to drink unless you bring your own water bottle, although we saw few people hydrating (The Stanley craze has apparently not hit Europe).
While some thermal pools are meant for soaking, the ones that are big enough to swim require you to have a bathing cap. You can buy or rent one, or bring one from home. On my most recent visit to Gellert, I was able to get away with using a shower cap; the bemused bath attendant waved us through. But we saw tourists getting kicked out of the pool for not obeying this rule, so it’s one you need to take seriously.
In all co-ed pools, you are required to wear a bathing suit. Exceptions to the no nudity rule are if you go to the Turkish baths at Rudas on the male-only or female-only days. We’ve heard that people do get kicked out for wearing T-shirts and shorts instead of swimsuits, so make sure you pack appropriately.
While most people in Budapest speak English, it’s not a guarantee. The baths can be labyrinthine in layout, and figuring out where you need to go can be a challenge, as not everything is clearly marked. If you’re lost, look for a friendly attendant – yes, there are some – and they will help you get to where you need to be.
If you’re renting a locker, take a picture of the number so you know how to get back to it. You’ll want to put all your valuables in the locker. You can bring your phone if you want to take pictures of the gorgeous pools, but be discreet and certainly avoid any photos in the showers.
The best way to maximize the thermal pools is to follow a circuit, starting with the tepid pools that are body temperature (usually 36 degrees Celsius; all temperatures at the baths are in metric). From there, go up to a warmer pool before entering the steam room or sauna (the steam room at Gellert felt like a eucalyptus-infused furnace). Then, don’t think, just dip yourself into a cold plunge pool. You should be tingling by the end.
Of the two most popular baths for tourists in Budapest, which one is right for the average river cruiser?
If you don’t mind crowds and a certain boisterous energy, then Szecheyni is probably the best place to start. The complex is a famous tourist destination for a reason – it’s large, the pools are varied and Instagram-friendly, and there are a lot of fun events, many with cocktails, that you can enjoy. If you’re in Budapest on a Saturday night and miss your rave days, then the SPArty sounds like a must.
The Gellert baths are a more relaxed experience, yet still have that old-fashioned glamour. As a bonus, they are the most conveniently located to your ship, and so it’s easier to slip away for a few hours if you have limited free time. You’ll come away feeling like you had a fun and relaxing spa experience, without a lot of effort.
If you’ve been to Budapest multiple times, then perhaps one of the Turkish hammans is for you. Due to the odd hours, though, you have to make sure that the times are convenient for your trip.
Whatever bath you choose, having a soak and a massage is my favorite way to get over transatlantic jet lag and prepare for my Budapest river cruise. Hopefully it will be for you too.