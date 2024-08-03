Which Budapest Baths are Most Popular?

Budapest has 12 thermal baths but only a few are really populated by tourists. You’ve most likely seen photos of the Szechenyi baths, which are housed in Budapest’s City Park (reachable by taxi or public transportation). The largest spa bath in Europe sprawls over sizeable real estate, with indoor and outdoor pools serviced by fanciful yellow neo-Baroque historical buildings. If you end up taking a tour that includes a visit to the baths, this is where you’ll go. The bath has also become a major tourism attraction and hosts a variety of events, including movie nights, a special beer spa experience and a Saturday night SPArty with drinks, EDM music, acrobatic performances and hundreds of barely clothed revelers.

Indoor pool at the Gellert Bath in Budapest (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Gellert thermal biaths are also housed in a historic building, an Art Noveau-style complex facing the Danube River that used to be a hotel. The vibe at Gellert is peaceful and relaxed, with a circuit of pools, saunas and steam rooms in elaborately tiled rooms. The column-bedecked indoor pool is Instagram-famous and looks like something from a Wes Anderson movie; make sure you bring your bathing cap if you want to swim here. Gellert has the advantage of being the closest to the riverboats and hotels along the river, which makes it easier for a quick trip if you have a few hours of free time before departure; you still might want to take a taxi if you’re short on time or don’t want to walk.

Budapest has some historical baths that remain more like Turkish hammans. The Rudas Bath was originally built in 1566, and has a spectacular Ottoman dome that tops an octagonal pool underneath. There’s also a rooftop pool with outstanding Budapest views. The biggest drawback to Rudas is that depending on when you visit, the bath is gender separated some days during the week, with women only allowed to go on Tuesdays (while men can go Monday and Wednesday). The bath is co-ed after 1 p.m. on Thursday, after 11 a.m. Friday; it’s co-ed to everyone on Saturday and Sunday, and also some parts of the high season in August.

The Veli Bej Bath is another Turkish bath dating back to Ottoman days; unlike Rudas (and Kiraly, which has been closed since the pandemic), Veli Bej has been fully renovated. That makes this bath complex a nice combination of historic and modern, as there’s a traditional section with an octagon central pool under a dome, surrounded by four pools, plus a neighboring modern complex that also has pools, saunas and spa services. The bummer about Veli Bej is that it’s only open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week which makes it hard to visit if your ship departs in late afternoon or evening.

Cream puff at the Gellert Bath in Budapest.(Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Many of the baths have cafes or bars so you can have refreshment once you're done (or as a break between dipping rounds). On one trip to Gellert, I gave in and bought one of their signature cream puffs to split with a friend.