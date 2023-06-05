Visas for Cruise Travel to the UK and Europe

Am I responsible for new tourist taxes in European cruise ports like Amsterdam?

Yes and no. Tourist taxes to popular destinations, like Amsterdam, Dubrovnik and Venice, are not only being considered but in many cases, already implemented. The policy mainly applies to day visitors, so it relates to cruisers visiting on a port day.

Amsterdam began charging 8 euros (about $9) per cruiser on Jan. 1, 2019. Dubrovnik will charge 1 euro (about $1) per day, beginning in 2021. A tourist tax for Venice will be rolled out over one year's time; from an initial 3 euros taking effect September 1, 2019, to 6 euros after December 31, 2019 and up to 10 euros per person by the end of 2020. (Overnight visitors in Amsterdam, and select other cities, will notice a different form of the tax, typically included in the price of their accommodations.)

This trend is not going away. Elsewhere in the world, popular tourist destinations such as Japan, which didn't already have a fee in effect, are levying a countrywide tax ($9 in Japan's case) for all visitors. (Cruise passengers who are only in the country due to weather or other unforeseen causes are exempt.)

So yes, the fee applies to all cruise passengers who visit ports with a tourist tax, but it is ultimately absorbed into the cost of your cruise and therefore does not need to be handled separately or with any individual documentation -- at this time.