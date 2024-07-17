Sponsored by Viking

Just in time for planning this year’s festive season, Viking has released an extra sailing of its popular cruise, ‘Malta, Morocco and the Mediterranean’. Exploring seven countries in two continents, the new departure will be aboard the line’s newest ocean ship, Viking Vela , which is scheduled to launch in the same month.

In addition to Malta and Morocco, the 16-day roundtrip voyage from Barcelona, Spain, calls at several key European ports in Italy and France, followed by Viking’s new African ports in Tunisia and Algeria.

The inaugural 2024 season of this fascinating itinerary sold out within weeks, and this additional departure is also expected to sell out in record time. Highlights includes one-day day in Valletta, New Year in Spanish style, and opportunities to visit Rome, Seville, and the island of Corsica. Limited cabins are also still available for departures throughout the 2025/26 season.

"When we launched this itinerary in April, its popularity quickly exceeded our wildest expectations, becoming one of Viking’s fastest-ever-selling itineraries. We are really happy to offer this extra departure date to accommodate more guests for this exciting and culturally rich journey," said Michelle Black, Viking’s Australia and New Zealand managing director.