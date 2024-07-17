Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Sponsored by Viking
Just in time for planning this year’s festive season, Viking has released an extra sailing of its popular cruise, ‘Malta, Morocco and the Mediterranean’. Exploring seven countries in two continents, the new departure will be aboard the line’s newest ocean ship, Viking Vela , which is scheduled to launch in the same month.
In addition to Malta and Morocco, the 16-day roundtrip voyage from Barcelona, Spain, calls at several key European ports in Italy and France, followed by Viking’s new African ports in Tunisia and Algeria.
The inaugural 2024 season of this fascinating itinerary sold out within weeks, and this additional departure is also expected to sell out in record time. Highlights includes one-day day in Valletta, New Year in Spanish style, and opportunities to visit Rome, Seville, and the island of Corsica. Limited cabins are also still available for departures throughout the 2025/26 season.
"When we launched this itinerary in April, its popularity quickly exceeded our wildest expectations, becoming one of Viking’s fastest-ever-selling itineraries. We are really happy to offer this extra departure date to accommodate more guests for this exciting and culturally rich journey," said Michelle Black, Viking’s Australia and New Zealand managing director.
The first port of call is Marseille, nestled between two 17th-century fortresses in the natural harbour of the Old Port. With a shore excursion included in every port, Viking’s complimentary tour is a scenic drive through the city, admiring landmarks such as the Notre Dame de la Garde. In the afternoon, guests have free time to relax at a local café to sample the city’s signature French dish, bouillabaisse, made from freshly caught fish.
In Corsica’s capital, Ajaccio, discover the birthplace of France’s legendary emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, and visit the baroque cathedral where he was christened in 1771. Walk through the Old Town or venture to seaside villages.
From the port of Civitavecchia, take a day trip to Rome to see ancient Roman sites such as the Colosseum, Aurelian Walls, Baths of Caracalla, Pyramid of Cestius and the Arch of Constantine. Viking’s included six-hour excursion also passes through Vatican City. Other tours step inside these iconic attractions including the Sistine Chapel, located within the pope's official residence.
In Valletta, the capital of the island nation of Malta, guests can explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site’s historic churches, palaces and its spectacular harbour. Viking’s shore excursion to the 5,000-year-old archaeological site, Hagar Qim, provides privileged access to the world’s oldest underground temple, Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum. Another tour visits St John’s Co-Cathedral, built in 1577, for a private concert. The included excursion is a scenic drive to witness the beauty of Maltese fishing villages and the Blue Grotto, a complex of sea caverns and other dramatic rock formations.
The ship crosses the Mediterranean Sea to the north coast of Africa, arriving at Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. A vibrant mix of African tradition and French influences, this modern city is built around the lively Avenue Habib Bourguiba, lined with palm trees, colonial buildings, shops and cafés. Viking’s included excursion explores the medina of mosques, palaces and souks selling everything from jewellery to carpets.
In neighbouring Algeria, capital city Algiers is recognised for its white buildings gleaming on the coastline. Visit the hillside Casbah, a World Heritage Site preserving its cobblestone alleys, traditional houses, handicraft stalls, workshops and hammams. Or step outside of the city and visit a remarkable royal tomb and a former outpost of the Roman Empire. The Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania is a huge circular structure, built in 3 BC to entomb the King and Queen of Mauritania and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Viking Vela then makes its way back to Spain, stopping at Cádiz. A guided walking tour navigates passageways that connect elaborate plazas, before visiting the gold-domed Catedral Nueva.
Alternatively, take a day trip to Seville, renowned for flamenco, and see Alcázar Palace and the Tower of Gold. Horse lovers can book an excursion to the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art to learn about the riding school and watch during a spectacular demonstration of ‘equestrian ballet’. Or head out of the city for a drive along the “Route of the Bulls”, through the spectacular Andalusian countryside where you’ll see whitewashed villages perched atop hills, miles of rolling olive groves and herds of grazing bulls.
Guests on the ‘Malta, Morocco and the Mediterranean’ cruise will be among the first to experience the new Viking Vela. Scheduled to launch in December 2024, the 998-passenger, adults-only ship is the 10th in Viking’s ocean fleet.
Viking Vela’s dining options include al fresco dining on the Aquavit Terrace or the Pool Grill, The Chef's Table tasting menu, regional specialties in The Restaurant and the World Café, Manfredi's Italian restaurant, Mamsen's serving Scandinavian specialties, and afternoon tea in the Wintergarden.
The ship has two pools, several bars and lounges including Torshaven nightclub, a spa with complimentary access to the thermal suite and fitness centre, and the Kitchen Table which hosts cooking classes. The stylish Nordic design shines in sophisticated spaces such as the Living Room and the Explorers' Lounge, stocked with books, artefacts and artwork.
Every cabin has a balcony, 24-hour room service, minibar, bathroom with heated floor, premium toiletries, plush robes and slippers. Fares include a range of complimentary shore excursions, dining in all restaurants, and wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.
Book your 16-day Malta, Morocco and the Mediterranean voyage before July 31 and save up to $2,000 per couple.