Europe’s famed rivers are stacked with UNESCO World Heritage sites, celebrating and protecting powerful cultural and natural wonders. Viking’s river journeys not only take travelers to these storied locations but also help guests immerse themselves in the rich details that make these spots celebrated.
While every waterway has the bespoke exploration opportunities for inquisitive travelers that Viking is known for, several routes include exclusive-access experiences that bring history to life on these remarkable UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Schonbrunn Palace garden flowers, Vienna (Photo: Viking)
Known as 'the river that connects Europe,' every stop along the Danube offers UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The cultural capitals of Budapest and Vienna –whose historic centers are recognized sites – start the sailing off with storied glamour. Inhabited since the Paleolithic era, Budapest exudes elegance from the heights of Buda Hill to the castle to Andrássy Avenue. Choose between an included tour or the opportunity to build your own.
Vienna adds imperial weight to delicate details in this Baroque urban masterpiece, full of palaces, opera halls, and cathedrals from the Hapsburgs’ dominant days. An included excursion takes in the city’s highlights, and an additional option opens up the glorious summer residence of the dynasty: Schönbrunn. This 18th-century property–complete with the world’s first zoo–is recognized as a Gesamtkunstwerk, a total work of art. Guests can explore the ornate apartments with Empress Maria Theresa’s influences in everything from design to education to civil rights.
Other stops include the UNESCO-recognized Italiante Old Town of Salzburg and medieval Regensburg, one of Germany’s best-preserved cities at the end of the journey. In the middle of the itinerary, a few special treats await.
In the Wachau Valley, a Viking Privileged Access excursion takes guests into the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Göttweig Abbey. Monks still work and worship in this Benedictine abbey with over 900 years of history. Guests start at the cellar with sparkling apricot wine or juice before gazing at one of the world’s most spectacular ceiling frescoes. The tour finishes in the kitchen where guests learn to make Austrian apricot dumplings
Prague Czech Republic (Image: Viking)
Sailing the Elbe encounters architectural elegance, empirical history and reformative change. Just outside of Berlin, Potsdam was the carefree summer retreat of Frederick the Great and his entourage, sporting 16 castles and palaces. UNESCO recognizes the "highly imaginative" craftspeople who created Sanssouci, the New Garden, the Park of Babelsberg, and other grounds. Viking guests tour the whimsical mid-19th-century escapes that rivaled Versailles.
Landscapes along the Elbe are also the birthplaces of revolutionary thoughts. In Wittenberg, a four-hour tour visits the Heritage Site that sparked the Protestant Reformation, changing the course of European life. The Gothic All Saints' Church preserves the "Theses Doors," where Martin Luther posted his historic rebellion. Inside, visitors can view Luther's grave beneath the pulpit.
"The City of One Hundred Spires," Prague's impeccable medieval preservation lands a large swath of the city on the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Old Town was a significant crossroads for 12th-century traders and a center for creativity. Delights like the famous 15th-century Astronomical Clock or the spire-heavy Týn Church still charm visitors. Viking travelers get bespoke Privileged Access to a 18th-century afternoon in the imposing Prague Castle complex.
An intimate flute concert in Prague (Photo: Viking)
Built in the mid-16th century, the Lobkowicz Palace excursion is the only privately owned portion of the complex, part of the 700-year-old family history in the region. After a tour of the hilltop palace and museum of family treasures–including Mozart's annotations to Handel's Messiah—Viking guests then exclusively dine in the family's living quarters before enjoying a private concert in the Baroque concert hall.
The extraordinary vaulted ceiling inside Cologne Cathedral (Viking)
Cruising the Rhine is a castle- and-cathedral-packed sail through Germany to Amsterdam. UNESCO Heritage Sites include the red sandstone cathedral in Speyer that holds the tomb of some of the most notable Holy Roman Emperors and the lavish 18th-century castles at Bruhl. Yet this route also offers two Privileged Access experiences for Viking travelers at classic UNESCO sites.
Cologne's Gothic cathedral, built over seven centuries starting in 1248, is the largest in Northern Europe. Lofty spires, sternly pointed arches, and glittering stained-glass windows are magnificent. Their singular survival during Allied bombing in an otherwise decimated area is a testament to its recognizable universal value even in war. With Viking's special access tour, guests explore backstage restoration by taking an elevator and entering the cathedral ceiling before visiting restoration workshops and gazing with awe at Cologne and the Rhine. The 104-step spiral staircase awaits those who want to take a whirl on the way down.
In the Netherlands, the Kinderdijk windmills comprise the largest concentration of these historic icons. These 19 windmills, built in the mid-18th century, continue to manage the flood lands and house families who help keep them running. Viking offers two tours of these windmills, one involving exclusive access to the Jantina, a 125-year-old restored cargo barge that takes guests to the Blokker Windmill. Here, guests will meet the miller and his family and learn about daily life living in this machine.
Pretty Coimbra, Portugal, from the river (Photo: Viking)
Sailing the Alto Douro Valley means traversing a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognized for its economic and cultural contributions from more than 2000 years of winemaking. Yet more than just world-famous wine, the route is stacked with UNESCO stops, from Porto's city center to the 13th-century Coimbra University and the Monastery of Batalha, dedicated to Portuguese victory over Castile in 1385.
The journey's endpoints offer the most delightful UNESCO experiences. Study the country's Age of Discovery in the palatial Jerónimos Monastery – or Monastery of the Hieronymites – in Lisbon, adorned with delicate Manueline architectural details unique to Portugal. Inside, naval exhibits from Portugal's golden age include 16th-century artifacts from the voyages of exploration caravels, royal barges, and yachts.
This Viking voyage also dips into Spain before returning to Porto. A day in Salamanca, Spain, opens up a strikingly intact citadel World Heritage Site. "The Golden City," glowing from sandstone structures, was influenced first by the Romans and then the Moors. Visit a local market, one of the oldest universities in Europe, a unique Renaissance home decorated with carved mollusk designs, and a plethora of Gothic and Romanesque cathedrals.
A Viking Longship in Avignon, France
UNESCO World Heritage Site cities bookend the Rhone, the southern French waterway that has seen millennia of civilization. Lyon, first settled by the Romans in the 1st Century B.C., has influenced culture and economy for thousands of years, and the city's preservation of urban development over the centuries landed it on UNESCO's list in 1998. Viking offers shore excursions that travel through the centuries, from a Roman amphitheater to hidden medieval passageways, Gothic and Romanesque cathedrals, and Renaissance dwellings.
At the southern end of the Rhone, the winds of the Mediterranean whip through the streets of Avignon. Pope Clement V made the controversial move to leave a factious Rome and bring the seat of Christianity here from 1309 to 1377, sealing the city's relevance for centuries. The Pope's Palace is a massive fortress whose imposing exterior holds gardens, Gothic halls, and art from the Middle Ages. Along with the Palace, the UNESCO designation recognizes Avignon as an excellent example of a medieval town. After a palace tour, Viking guests can lose themselves in time in the city's narrow ways.
From Avignon, Viking takes guests to another reminder of Rome, this time from its ancient past. UNESCO recognizes the Pont Du Gard, a surviving piece of a three-tiered aqueduct built without mortar, for its engineering feat and architectural masterpiece. In the site's interactive museum, contemplate how this undaunted empire reinvented civilization before standing in the shadow of the 160-foot remnant of history.
Alexander III Bridge lit up at night in Paris (Photo: Viking)
From Paris to Rouen, sailing the Seine may cover less ground than other European waterways, but history saturates the banks, particularly in Paris where the entire section of the river is a designated Heritage Site. Viking guests also enjoy an exclusive docking location in the heart of the city on the Seine – within steps of the Eiffel Tower. Sailing through is a visual feast with centuries of architecture, including the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay, and the Grand Palais.
A glittering night cruise down the Seine is a classic Parisian experience, and Viking makes it possible with an optional shore excursion. The open-air vessel takes in this historic hub's mighty skyline, softened by illuminated bridges and the city's dreamy, romantic glow. By day, a complimentary excursion provides a comprehensive sampler of the city's key sites, but a history lover could spend a lifetime savoring the city's monuments. River cruising allows you to easily strike out on your own or with a more focused excursion to revel in specific sites.
Versailles extraordinary Hall of Mirrors (Photo: Viking)
Beyond Paris, follow the steps of royalty to a rural retreat that doubles as one of the most stunning surviving palaces in history. Louis XIV, the "Sun King," cemented this hunting lodge's transition to the picture of opulence, and the Chateau de Versailles has been a symbol of extravagance ever since. Yet this Heritage Site holds pivotal history, including the overthrow of the French monarchy and the signing of the treaty that ended World War I. A five-hour optional shore excursion with Viking explores the apartments of kings and queens, the revolutionary Hall of Mirrors, and the pastoral gardens that provided respite from excess.