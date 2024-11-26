Every Day is a UNESCO Dream On the Danube

Schonbrunn Palace garden flowers, Vienna (Photo: Viking)

Known as 'the river that connects Europe,' every stop along the Danube offers UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The cultural capitals of Budapest and Vienna –whose historic centers are recognized sites – start the sailing off with storied glamour. Inhabited since the Paleolithic era, Budapest exudes elegance from the heights of Buda Hill to the castle to Andrássy Avenue. Choose between an included tour or the opportunity to build your own.

Vienna adds imperial weight to delicate details in this Baroque urban masterpiece, full of palaces, opera halls, and cathedrals from the Hapsburgs’ dominant days. An included excursion takes in the city’s highlights, and an additional option opens up the glorious summer residence of the dynasty: Schönbrunn. This 18th-century property–complete with the world’s first zoo–is recognized as a Gesamtkunstwerk, a total work of art. Guests can explore the ornate apartments with Empress Maria Theresa’s influences in everything from design to education to civil rights.

Other stops include the UNESCO-recognized Italiante Old Town of Salzburg and medieval Regensburg, one of Germany’s best-preserved cities at the end of the journey. In the middle of the itinerary, a few special treats await.

In the Wachau Valley, a Viking Privileged Access excursion takes guests into the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Göttweig Abbey. Monks still work and worship in this Benedictine abbey with over 900 years of history. Guests start at the cellar with sparkling apricot wine or juice before gazing at one of the world’s most spectacular ceiling frescoes. The tour finishes in the kitchen where guests learn to make Austrian apricot dumplings