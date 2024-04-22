Viking’s Top 15 European Cruising Experiences

Experiences, above all else, make a holiday memorable. A mesmerising view at the perfect time of day, a natural phenomenon that must be seen to be appreciated, or a heart-pumping activity in a place rarely visited.
After 26 years in Europe, Viking knows the most enjoyable aspects of its popular destinations, from major cities to the countryside. Every itinerary has been honed to explore the most beautiful landscapes, stunning landmarks, and unusual customs and cuisines unique to each port of call.
Viking’s shore excursions offer an engaging way for inquisitive travellers to learn about other countries and cultures, led by expert guides who are passionate about their region and provide insights into the local way of life.
Discover these 15 unforgettable things to see and do on a Viking river or ocean cruise in Europe.
For most travellers, the aurora borealis is the world’s most sought-after spectacle in the sky. On a clear night, these ethereal lights may appear over Norway as faint wisps of green or dramatically dancing ribbons in multiple colours. In Search of The Northern Lights is Viking’s 13-day ocean voyage in the Arctic, sailing between London (Tilbury) and Bergen via the Norwegian fjords. Multiple departures will operate from January to March 2025, regarded as the best time to see the lights.
Another incredible experience in this region is to cruise across the Arctic Circle where sunlight shines 24 hours a day during Norway’s summer. At midnight, locals embrace the everlasting sunset by going to the beach or kayaking under a golden sky. Viking’s 15-day Into the Midnight Sun ocean voyage includes an overnight stay in Bergen and visits to Edinburgh and the Orkney and Shetland islands in Scotland. Departures are offered throughout June and July 2025 and June 2026.
Even without the side shows of the Midnight Sun and the Northern Lights, Norway’s scenery is spectacular. Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is breathtaking to view up close, while Eidfjord is the gateway to Hardangervidda, Europe’s largest mountain plateau. The 15-day Viking Homelands ocean voyage explores Scandinavia by sea, following ancient mariner routes. Gaze at foaming waterfalls that plunge into the fjord’s waters, visit the cosmopolitan cities of Berlin and Copenhagen, and linger longer on overnight calls in Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen.
The Alto Douro, a World Heritage Site, is one of the world’s most beautiful wine regions. Viking Longships drift through this lush valley, past terraced vineyards, charming villages and eye-catching rock formations. At a centuries-old wine-growing estate, guests can cut grapes from the vine before stomping them by foot in a traditional stone trough. Portugal’s River of Gold cruise-tour offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the local food and wine, including its famous Port. The 10-day itinerary from Lisbon to Porto also crosses the border to Spain to visit Salamanca. Fares include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay in Lisbon.
Emerge rejuvenated from the nourishing mineral springs of Budapest, Hungary. Enjoy this relaxing tradition, revered since the times of the ancient Romans. The most popular baths can be found at Széchenyi, the largest spa complex in Europe, with a daffodil-yellow outdoor section. Mingle with the locals as they relax in these pool-like thermal baths and watch them play chess in the water. This is one of many treasured activities on Viking’s 15-day Grand European Tour river voyage through four countries, with stops in riverside villages and cities including Cologne, Vienna and Amsterdam.
At the Belvedere Palace, you can make your own framed mirror with gold stones at a private workshop, channelling Vienna’s renowned artist, Gustav Klimt, who used gold leaf in many of his works. This Baroque-style museum is home to precious art including iconic works by Klimt such as ‘The Kiss’. Stroll through the palace gardens and into the Upper Belvedere, admiring views of this exquisite city along the way. The Viking 23-day European Sojourn river voyage covers eight countries along the Rhine, Main and Danube. Enjoy a lifetime’s worth of experiences on a single journey through the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania and Bucharest.
One of the world’s best preserved medieval cities, Dubrovnik, is surrounded by towering, historic walls. Enter the cobblestoned Old Town through the 15th-century Pile Gate. Follow the Stradun, a marbled pedestrian way that gleams from hundreds of years of footsteps, to the Dominican Monastery, housing a fine collection of Renaissance paintings. Pass the Sponza Palace, the Church of St. Blaise and Onofrio’s Fountain. The Viking 10-day Empires of the Mediterranean voyage sails from Athens to Venice via Santorini and Corfu, the fortified town of Kotor in Montenegro, and other stops in Croatia and Slovenia.
Santorini is the stunning highlight of Viking’s 11-day Greek Odyssey voyage . Get fabulously lost in its winding streets lined with whitewashed homes, shops and cafés. From a cliff 400 metres above the ocean, finish your day watching the Cyclades sun setting over the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea. Other islands such as Rhodes and Crete offer opportunities to hike among the volcanic splendour, sample wine at hilltop wineries, and discover historic sites. The voyage also includes Kuşadasi, Turkey, for a chance to roam the ruins of Ephesus, dating back to the 10th century BC.
Travel through Croatia’s countryside to Krka National Park, known for its seven waterfalls and crystalline rivers, stretching across 100 square kilometres. The spectacular Skradinski Buk falls comprise 17 cataracts and spans 100 metres at its widest point. Wander along a nature trail to discover the park’s restored pre-industrial water mill and a monastery. The Viking 15-day Ancient Adriatic Treasures voyage makes calls in Croatia, Turkey, Greece, Montenegro and Italy including overnight stays in Istanbul, Athens and Venice.
One of Europe’s most scenic stretches of the Danube, known as the Iron Gate, carves through the Carpathian Mountains to the north and the Balkan Mountains to the south. On the Serbian side, Trajan’s Tablet was laid to mark the construction of a Roman military road; on the Romanian side is a giant rock sculpture of Dacian king Decebalus, embedded in white limestone cliffs draped with forest. Spot these ancient remains on Viking’s 11-day Passage To Eastern Europe river voyage between Budapest and Bucharest via Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria.
These mineral-rich waters are said to be Iceland’s health and beauty secret. Formed after an accidental overflow from an adjacent geothermal plant, the original lagoon has been expanded into a dozen steaming, milky-blue pools with a lava wall looming almost four metres above. Iceland’s Majestic Landscapes ocean voyage spends half of the 13-day itinerary exploring the country’s dramatic vistas, villages and cities, with the other half cruising around the fjords of far north Norway.
Dip into chocolate-making at the lakeside Lindt headquarters in Kilchberg, Switzerland. Viking guests can participate in a hands-on workshop led by a master chocolatier at one of the world’s foremost producers, founded in 1845. This delectable excursion is a short drive from Zürich, one of the overnight calls on the 12-day Paris To The Swiss Alps river voyage via France and Germany. The other overnight stay, in Paris, allows time to choose between trips to Monet’s Gardens, the Palace of Versailles, an evening cabaret or a city tour to see the city lit up at night.
Among the delights of Viking’s 16-day Malta, Morocco and the Mediterranean cruise is an underground expedition inside Spain’s Nerja Caves. Follow your guide around this archaeological marvel, where artefacts indicate human and animal habitation as far back as 25,000 BC. Examine enormous stalagmites and stalactites, the world’s widest column found in a cave, and a natural amphitheatre used as a concert venue. Sailing roundtrip from Barcelona, this 16-day voyage in seven countries also calls at Seville, Casablanca, Valetta (overnight), Corsica, Rome, Marseilles, Tunis and Algiers, with three non-consecutive days at sea.
Celebrate the holiday season at the Christmas Market of Nations in Germany. Rüdesheimer Weihnachtsmarkt has more than 120 vendor stalls representing the yuletide foods and traditions of 20 different countries. Enjoy the merry atmosphere of Marktplatz, which spreads through the Old Town’s cobblestone streets while seasonal music and the scents of regional delicacies fill the air. Try a mug of Rüdesheim’s favourite coffee made with locally distilled Asbach Uralt brandy, or shop for a festive memento to take home. Viking’s eight-day Christmas On The Rhine river voyage operates between Basel and Amsterdam.
Head to a husky farm on the outskirts of Longyearbyen to embark on a thrilling experience in the Arctic Tundra. Meet your guide and team of huskies who love to run through the wilderness, pulling a wheel-equipped sled across the snow. Take your seat and set off into the Advent Valley as your expert driver picks the best route. The epic 29-day Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Beyond voyage traverses the far northern seas to reach distant shores, where you will learn about Canadian Inuit traditions as you revel in the history of Viking exploration.