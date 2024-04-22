Viking’s Top 15 European Cruising Experiences

Experiences, above all else, make a holiday memorable. A mesmerising view at the perfect time of day, a natural phenomenon that must be seen to be appreciated, or a heart-pumping activity in a place rarely visited.

After 26 years in Europe, Viking knows the most enjoyable aspects of its popular destinations, from major cities to the countryside. Every itinerary has been honed to explore the most beautiful landscapes, stunning landmarks, and unusual customs and cuisines unique to each port of call.

Viking’s shore excursions offer an engaging way for inquisitive travellers to learn about other countries and cultures, led by expert guides who are passionate about their region and provide insights into the local way of life.

Discover these 15 unforgettable things to see and do on a Viking river or ocean cruise in Europe.