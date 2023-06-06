How Do Shore Excursions Compare on Viking & Tauck River Cruises?

Viking includes at least one shore excursion in every port you visit. These are guided by local experts who know the history and culture; since Viking has so many river cruises going at any one time and provides a more stable stream of employment, the company is often able to scoop up some of the better guides in a town. Viking also has optional shore excursions that it sells in some ports; these excursions generally are limited to small groups and take you into smaller venues or provide immersive experiences that expose passengers to a port's culture and traditions on a deeper, often hands-on, level. Some of the shore excursion options are truly special, such as truffle hunting in Bordeaux, visiting Highclere Castle where "Downton Abbey" was shot or cognac blending in Camus.

Tauck's shore excursion program is a little more comprehensive (although oddly, the guides themselves and the berths where the ships dock aren't necessarily better. Passengers often get a choice of excursions, both of them included. The line also hands out cash country if the tour takes place over lunchtime and passengers need to buy something to eat. (The amount varies from country to country, but it is generous and enough to buy a meal and drink). One of the Tauck tenets is "lagniappe," or a little something extra, such as a Champagne reception in the Baden-Baden casino or roses to put on the graves of veterans at an American Military Cemetery in Luxembourg. Tauck also makes sure there's at least one special event in the evening per cruise, where passengers are taken to a castle, restaurant or historic venue for a private dinner or concert performance.

Tauck carries fewer passengers onboard so its tour groups are, by definition, smaller. At least one Tauck director comes on each shore excursion so if you want to ask what time the bus leaves for the umpteenth time or your Quietvox battery dies, help is a few steps away. Tauck also carries bicycles onboard so if you want to spend time exploring paths along the rivers instead of taking a tour, you can.

One thing both lines have in common is that they use modern coaches branded with the line's logo and photos of the ships or exotic locations (making them easily identifiable in a crowd of coaches). They also use the Quietvox system during excursions, where the tour guide speaks into a headset while passengers listen on receivers. This allows passengers to go at their own pace while still hearing the guide.

Onboard enrichment on both lines is based around the destinations visited. There will be talks by the Tauck directors or lecturers hired by Viking and activities such as a wine tasting. Local entertainers will also come aboard to perform music, song and dance from the region.

Choose Viking if you want a good introduction to a port without a lot of handholding, don't mind paying for special excursions and want the best berthing in town.

Choose Tauck if you want the feeling of five-star service while still having the freedom to explore.