Don't Fly In (And Out) At the Last Minute For Your Viking Rhine River Cruise

To avoid unnecessary stress from flight delays or cancellations plan to arrive at least one day before your cruise departs. You should also allow plenty of time for airport transfers at the end of your voyage, especially if you're going to be traveling during the morning rush hour.

On cruises booked in some countries, such as the U.K., flights are included in the fare. If you are flying in from the U.S. on a first time river cruise it is well worth getting Viking to book the air and advise you of the best flight timings.

Also consider adding a pre- or post-cruise extension to your sailing to make the most of your time in Europe. If you are flying in from North America a pre-cruise stay will also help you get over any jet lag and board the riverboat in the best possible shape for the vacation ahead.