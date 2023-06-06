Find all the details you need here regarding Viking Ocean Cruises' alcohol policy:
Viking Ocean Cruises' legal drinking age is 21.
Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers can bring wine, Champagne, beer or liquor onboard at embarkation with no limitations. Viking Ocean does not charge a corkage fee.
Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: As with embarkation, passengers may bring alcohol they purchased in port onto the ship, and they're free to drink it onboard.
Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): The ship boutique sells duty-free aquavit -- a popular Scandinavian spirit -- which passengers are free to consume onboard.
Viking Ocean Cruises serves complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine is offered on embarkation day. In addition, passengers booked in Penthouse Veranda and higher-category cabins receive a complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne and also have access to their in-room mini-bar, which is stocked and replenished -- for free, once daily -- with alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.
The fleetwide Aquavit Terrace bar allows passengers to sample aquavit in drinks like the Viking Cocktail. The Torshavn bar/lounge on many ships features a menu of rare vintage Armagnacs from France's Gascony region.
