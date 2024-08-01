Sponsored by Viking

There's far more to river cruises than coach trips and walking tours — interesting though they are. A new generation of finely-honed excursions that coax out novel and unique features of the towns and cities strung along Europe's waterways are a pivotal ingredient of Viking's river cruises.

By delving behind the scenes, guests can get a taste of the authentic flavours of each place they visit, safe in the knowledge that few other travellers will have enjoyed the same experiences.

Excursions can be as diverse as visiting an art colony in Belgrade or taking a behind the scenes tour of the Vienna Boys Choir, and such outings are mainly concentrated along the Rhine and Danube rivers with options on the Rhone and the Elbe.