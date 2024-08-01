Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
There's far more to river cruises than coach trips and walking tours — interesting though they are. A new generation of finely-honed excursions that coax out novel and unique features of the towns and cities strung along Europe's waterways are a pivotal ingredient of Viking's river cruises.
By delving behind the scenes, guests can get a taste of the authentic flavours of each place they visit, safe in the knowledge that few other travellers will have enjoyed the same experiences.
Excursions can be as diverse as visiting an art colony in Belgrade or taking a behind the scenes tour of the Vienna Boys Choir, and such outings are mainly concentrated along the Rhine and Danube rivers with options on the Rhone and the Elbe.
The global healthcare giant is not only a key economic powerhouse, but its campus holds an absorbing collection of cutting-edge architectural designs with feature projects from leading lights such as Frank Gehry, Tadao Ando and Basel-based Herzog & de Meuron. A tour through the campus, where organizations, institutions and start-up companies from the life sciences sector are based, takes guests through the parks and past the impressive sculptures. There's also the opportunity to visit the Wonders of Medicine exhibition in the Novartis Pavilion.
On Viking's Privileged Access tour, visitors head to the roof of Cologne's grand Gothic cathedral for a peak behind the scenes, while learning about ongoing excavation and restoration projects. Upon taking an elevator that ascends the outside wall, they enter the cathedral's ceiling through a rooftop door leading into the vast towers and massive iron structures inside. After visiting the restoration workshops, a highlight is venturing on to the roof for an incredible close-up of the distinctive Gothic architecture in addition to birds-eye views across the cityscape towards the Rhine. For a further thrill, guests can climb the 104-step spiral staircase to the top of the crossing tower for an even more spectacular panorama.
Get to grips with this Bavarian speciality on Rhine sailings during a special sausage-making session in the German town of Regensburg where the traditional weisswurst is an institution. At the family-run Deutsch Butcher Shop, visitors are shown how to measure and cut the ingredients, before squeezing them into natural casings. Once the weisswurst is assembled and boiled, guests can sample the result of their labours along with a wheat beer, a pretzel, special Handelmaier mustard – which also originates from the city – and a dessert.
Take a fascinating behind-the-scenes peep at the world-famous Vienna Boys' Choir, made up of approximately 100 young choristers aged between 10 and 14, chosen for their perfectly-pitched treble and alto voices. The choir boasts an illustrious past, dating back to entertaining the Viennese Court in the Middle Ages and boasting famous members such as composers Schubert and Haydn, while Mozart and Bruckner performed with it, too.
As part of this Privileged Access tour, guests visit the Wiener Sangerknaben boarding school to see the common areas and rehearsal rooms where the boys exercise their voices, followed by a 30-minute exclusive concert and a chance to meet and mingle with some of the performers.
Tap into the glittering life of one of Vienna's most celebrated artists, Gustav Klimt, whose distinctive images are evident throughout the Austrian capital. This tour visits the Belvedere Palace where among its artistic riches are works by Klimt, most notably The Kiss, which is regarded as an icon of Viennese art nouveau. On this Privileged Access excursion, travelers can view the museum's Klimt collection before gathering in a private workshop to create their own work of art – a framed mirror with golden stones – as a keepsake in tribute to Klimt's "golden phase" when the artist created iconic works incorporating gold leaf.
Add an authentic twist to a visit to the historic UNESCO-protected Dutch Kinderdijk Windmills by sailing past them on a vintage barge during a Viking River cruise. Guests board 125-year-old restored cargo vessel Jantina to sail to the Blokker Windmill, the oldest of the Kinderdijk mills which dates from 1630, to meet the miller and his family. As part of this Privileged Access tour detailing how miller families traditionally lived and today's efforts to preserve these mighty wind machines, visitors can walk around the traditional outbuildings to get a taste of life in years gone by.
On Elbe sailings, the city of Dresden opens the doors to one of the most famous names in motoring during this Working World of Volkswagen tour that gives guests a behind-the-scenes look at its Die Glaserne Manufaktur or "Transparent Factory". Highlights include an exclusive look into the production area of this state-of-the-art facility and a chance to learn more about the Volkwagen ID.3 compact electric car, with its sophisticated design and use of sustainable materials. Learn about the company's environmental and conservation initiatives and explore an interactive exhibition on VW's journey into e-mobility.
Founded during the Stone Age more than 8,500 years ago on the banks of the Danube in Serbia, this is one of Continent's oldest settlements and is often dubbed the "first city in Europe". On a Viking excursion, after a presentation and guided tour where guests learn about the settlement and prehistoric culture, there is time to explore independently before moving onto the fortified medieval town of Golubac, guarded by a fortress with sweeping views of the Danube. A visit to the eco-village of Kapetan Misin Breg brings a chance to sample local specialities such as honey brandy, corn bread and fried nettles at the art gallery.
Travel into the Pannonian Basin to learn about the Naïve Art movement which started in the 1950s when Kovacica residents Martin Paluska and Jan Soko picked up their paintbrushes to record images from daily life on to canvas. The style they created, noted for its childlike simplicity, became established and lives on today in the Kovacica Art Colony near Belgrade. The village is also renowned for the violins made here, which have garnered a prestigious reputation, and on a visit to the studio and home of violin-maker Jan Nemcek, visitors can watch as he demonstrate his techniques and plays one of the violins he has crafted.
As part of the Best of Belgrade tour which showcases the history and culture of the Serbian capital with visits to the ancient Kalemegdan Fortress and the Church of St Sava – one of the world's largest Orthodox churches – visitors can take a break from their explorations by going underground. Lunch takes on a subterranean feel as guests are led into a vast labyrinth of candlelit tunnels owned by the winemaking Panajotovic family, that descend into cellars dating from Roman times. Here, tables are already laid in preparation for a delicious lunch paired with a selection of wines produced by the family.
Soak up the scenery amid the majestic landscapes of Ardeche, renowned as one of France's most picturesque regions, on a romantic steam train ride through the Doux Valley. Guests on Rhone River cruises board the historic Train des Gorges at Tournon and embark on a journey through this pristine wilderness which boasts beautiful panoramic views at every turn. The steam locomotive follows a route that skirts along the Doux River, chugging through dramatic gorges of limestone cliffs and forested valleys, hauling a line of blue carriages that make a perfect vantage point from which to admire the breathtaking views.