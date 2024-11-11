Viking Greetings: Christmas Markets River Cruises

Sponsored by Viking

Europe in the festive season is the gift that keeps on giving, lingering in your memory as a magical time. Riverside villages are aglow with twinkling lights, the summer crowds have disappeared from the cities, and centuries-old markets sparkle with Christmas spirit.

Like Santa’s sleigh, Viking delivers guests to winter wonderlands along the Danube, Rhine, Seine, Elbe, Main and Moselle rivers, where the Christmas markets are held. These holiday cruises offer the same experience of European culture and history but at the most enchanting time of year, perhaps with a sprinkling of snow.

At multiple stops to shop, you can buy handcrafted tree ornaments, decorations and presents for your family and friends. Or just soak in the atmosphere, enjoying the carol-singing, ice-skating and other feasts for the senses.

At food stalls, try the sizzling bratwurst, freshly baked pretzels, gingerbread or fondue. Inhale the nutty aroma of roasted chestnuts and the sweet scent of mulled wine simmering with cloves and cinnamon. Then, after a day of shopping or browsing, return to your Viking Longship to relax or celebrate onboard.