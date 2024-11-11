Viking Greetings: Christmas Markets River Cruises

Sponsored by Viking
Europe in the festive season is the gift that keeps on giving, lingering in your memory as a magical time. Riverside villages are aglow with twinkling lights, the summer crowds have disappeared from the cities, and centuries-old markets sparkle with Christmas spirit.
Like Santa’s sleigh, Viking delivers guests to winter wonderlands along the Danube, Rhine, Seine, Elbe, Main and Moselle rivers, where the Christmas markets are held. These holiday cruises offer the same experience of European culture and history but at the most enchanting time of year, perhaps with a sprinkling of snow.
At multiple stops to shop, you can buy handcrafted tree ornaments, decorations and presents for your family and friends. Or just soak in the atmosphere, enjoying the carol-singing, ice-skating and other feasts for the senses.
At food stalls, try the sizzling bratwurst, freshly baked pretzels, gingerbread or fondue. Inhale the nutty aroma of roasted chestnuts and the sweet scent of mulled wine simmering with cloves and cinnamon. Then, after a day of shopping or browsing, return to your Viking Longship to relax or celebrate onboard.
Christmas Markets church Passau Germany (Image: Viking)
Germany is the king of Christmas markets, with a market in every town and village you stop at, including Passau (above). But there are hundreds more in Austria, Hungary, Holland, France, Switzerland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Viking’s Christmas cruises visit up to four countries, depending on the itinerary, over eight to 12 days.
In each port of call, a daily shore excursion is included to the open-air markets, often combined with a short tour of the local highlights. Optional excursions are also offered to attractions such as wineries, breweries, palaces, museums and classical concerts.
The following Christmas voyages depart from late November to mid-December in 2025 and 2026. Limited cabins are also available on some last-minute cruises in 2024.
Traditional Gingerbread heart cookies from the Christmas Market in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany (Photo: Corinna Haselmayer/Shutterstock)
Launching in 2025 is Viking’s 11-night Christmas on the Rhine & Main river cruise between Germany and Switzerland. Marvel at Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt, embrace the old-world charm of Frankfurt’s Römerberg Square, taste the regional delicacies of Würzburg, and check out the artisanal crafts in Basel and Karlsruhe.
This new itinerary includes a day in the French city of Strasbourg, near the German border. Known as the “Capital of Christmas”, it’s renowned for its Alsatian traditions and extensive markets, which are among the oldest in Europe. The market in Place Kléber is famous for its huge Christmas tree, dazzling lights and treats such as bredele (Alsatian Christmas cookies).
Traditional Christmas market in Vienna, Austria (Photo: S.Borisov/Shutterstock)
This seven-night, three-country Danube cruise stands apart for docking overnight in Budapest, Vienna and Regensburg. Explore these grand cities, fairytale villages and well-preserved medieval towns in Hungary, Austria and Germany. At Budapest’s illuminated St Stephen’s Basilica, skaters twirl across the ice-rink at the base of an 18-metre Christmas tree, and market stalls sell Hungarian foods such as goulash and chimney cake.
In Vienna, visit the markets at St Stephen’s Cathedral and Maria Theresien Platz. After scenic sailing through the Wachau Valley, don’t miss Viking’s Privileged Access visit to Göttweig Abbey, where Benedictine monks work and worship, including its 11-century chapel that is usually closed to visitors.
Christmas Market in Bratislava Slovakia (Image: Viking)
Between Budapest and Passau, this seven-night, four-country itinerary includes an excursion to Slovakia to attend an organ recital in Bratislava’s Old Town. A panoramic drive passes its palace, castle and churches before a chance to pick up unique gifts at the markets. Another difference is the stop in Linz, Austria, for a walking tour or markets trip.
In historic Passau, watch an Advent wreath-making demonstration and see how gingerbread is made at a local bakery in this Bavarian “city of the three rivers”, founded more than 2,000 years ago. This cruise also offers scenic sailing through Wachau Valley and a visit to Göttweig Abbey.
Basel Switzerland
Germany and Holland are highlighted on Viking’s seven-night, four-country cruise from Amsterdam to Basel (or reverse) via Strasbourg. Travel to Cologne, Koblenz, Rudesheim, Mannheim, Speyer and Briesach, sampling yuletide treats as you browse the colourful displays.
Sail deep into the Rhine–Meuse–Scheldt Delta, surrounded by classic Dutch landscapes of windmills, farmhouses and shores lined with poplar trees and tulips.
In Dordrecht, the oldest city in Holland, join a local guide on a walking tour of historic neighbourhoods. See the Groothoofdspoort, the former city gate at the confluence of three rivers, and the Het Hof monastery.
A Christmas Market in Koblenz (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)
Enjoy two-night hotel stays in both Paris and Zürich on an 11-night cruise-tour. Admire the seasonal displays in Parisian department stores and take a festive drive from the famed Champs-Élysées, ending with an iconic view of the Eiffel Tower. Sip a warm mug of glühwein in the shadow of the Swiss Alps and stroll around 140 stalls at the Zürich’s Christkindlimarkt, where the tree is decorated with thousands of Swarovski crystals. Witness the vibrantly lit facade of the French cathedral in Reims and get more retail therapy at the markets of Trier, Koblenz, Mannheim and Strasbourg.
Wooden booths offering souvenirs during Christmas Market in Prague, Czech Republic (Photo: Rostislav Glinsky/Shutterstock)
Viking has yet another option in central Europe with an 11-day cruise-tour between Paris and Prague that includes hotel accommodation in these two cities. Savour the French, German and Czech traditions while sailing to Riems, Trier, Bernkastel, Cochem, Winningen, Mainz, Heidelberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg and Nuremburg. Explore the epic German markets and visit festively adorned castles and cathedrals on these two beautiful rivers. Revel in the rolling farmland and sylvan forests of Spessart and the rows of half-timbered houses along the riverfront. In Prague, Viking’s Privileged Access tour of Lobkowicz Palace includes lunch in the family’s original living quarters and a private concert in the baroque hall.
Travel between Berlin and Prague on this nine-night cruise-tour that includes two-night hotel stays in both of these unforgettable cities, plus five days aboard a Viking longship. Venture out in the evening on a free shore excursion to see Berlin’s magnificent monuments lit up at night. On a day tour, take a drive around the city’s landmarks before an afternoon at the yuletide markets. During the Elbe cruise, discover the treasured recipe for Dresden’s famous Christstollen, shop for handmade porcelain in Meissen, and walk in the footsteps of Martin Luther to All Saints’ Church, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In Prague, delve into the Jewish history, tour Lobkowicz Palace, and relish the stunning markets in the cobblestoned Old Town.
Christmas Market in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (Image: Viking)
For a full week in France, Viking’s seven-night Seine sailing is conveniently roundtrip from Paris. The journey starts and ends with overnight stays aboard the ship, docked in the heart of the city. In between, sail through snow-covered countryside and indulge in the French wine and cuisine. Ports of call include Vernon for a chance to visit nearby Giverny, Caudebec-en-Caux and Rouen in the heart of Normandy, and Les Andelys, where passengers can hike to the fortress of Château Gaillard, built by Richard the Lionheart in the 12th century.
A Viking Longship with festive decor (Image: Viking)
Viking Longships are known for their Scandinavian design, blending elegant minimalism with comfort for the perfect retreat after a day of exploring. Passengers can meet fellow guests in the lounge or sharing tables at dinner, while enjoying Viking’s attentive crew and destination-focused dining.
All cabins have river views, queen-size or twin beds, TV with on-demand movies and news channels, telephone, safe, refrigerator, individual climate control for heating during winter, and private bathroom with heated floor and premium toiletries, robes and slippers.
Fares include all meals, beer, wine and soft drinks served during onboard lunch and dinner, one shore excursion in every port, Wi-Fi, 24-hour coffee, tea and bottled water, enrichment lectures and evening entertainment, and onboard gratuities. Christmas cruises also include transfers to the markets. See vikingcruises.com.au.