Viking Crown Lounge on Royal Caribbean Cruises

A staple of the Royal Caribbean fleet since the 1970s, the Viking Crown Lounge is known for its dramatic ocean views, perched as it is atop the highest (or second highest) deck on the entire ship. Though most ships in the line still include this lounge in their deck plans, the newest and biggest ships (and those recently undergoing renovations) have eliminated it to make space for other venues and attractions. But "the VCL" still has its ardent fans, who have treasured it as a quiet place to sit and chat over a cocktail, while enjoying phenomenal views.

Plus, passengers who like to dance late into the night tend to enjoy the DJ-spun tunes up here when it transitions to an adults-only club in the evening, rocking through to the wee hours of the morning.

Ambiance

The first thing you'll likely notice in Royal Caribbean's Viking Crown Lounge is the panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that curve around the exterior of the space, flooding the lounge with sunlight and ocean blue hues during the day, and fading to a dimly lit, posh space after dark. Bar service typically starts around 4 p.m., but the space is available as a chill venue during the day.

Though each lounge is decorated differently depending on the ship, you'll usually see stunning light fixtures and statement furniture -- chairs, loveseats, small tables and larger sofas -- arranged into small groupings ideal for a date night for couples or friends.

The modest dance floor heats up when night falls, with DJs typically playing varied theme music throughout the night (for example, classic rock or '70s and '80s pop music might kick off the first hour but getting more contemporary as the crowd filters in).

Viking Crown Lounge shares deck space with other clubs or restaurants, with that space more open to the other venues than separated on some of the ships, making it feel less exclusive on some vessels than on others.

Drinks

Order your drink selections from the full bar -- either by paying a visit to the bartender or flagging over the attentive waiters. Drinks include specialty and classic cocktails -- mezcal margaritas, Moscow mules, Bloody Marys -- plus, beer, wine and shots.

Price

There is no cover charge to enter Viking Crown Lounge. As elsewhere on the ship, you'll pay for your drinks (with an added gratuity for bar and waiter service). Cocktails are priced from $9.50 to $14 for premium drinks.

Ships

Viking Crown Lounge can be found on the following ships:

Mariner of the Seas Voyager of the Seas Brilliance of the Seas Vision of the Seas Empress of the Seas Enchantment of the Seas Majesty of the Seas Adventure of the Seas Grandeur of the Seas Liberty of the Seas Radiance of the Seas Explorer of the Seas Navigator of the Seas Serenade of the Seas Jewel of the Seas Independence of the Seas Freedom of the Seas Rhapsody of the Seas

See photos of Viking Crown Lounge on Enchantment of the Seas.