Everybody loves a good deal. And what better day to declare your passion for sailing than Valentine's Day?
With Wave Season and its parade of deals still going strong, Valentine's Day cruise deals give cruisers the opportunity to enjoy unique promotions specifically tailored for romantic getaways.
Read on to find out which cruise lines are rolling out Valentine's Day cruise deals in 2024.
The Deal: Paul Gauguin Cruises celebrates the season of romance with the exclusive Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti gift package deal. The package includes a $500 onboard credit per suite or stateroom, a welcome bottle of Champagne and a chocolate treat.
Eligible Voyages: Paul Gauguin Cruises' Take your Sweetie to Tahiti deal is available on select 7- to 14-night voyages throughout 2024.
Expiration Date: The Valentine's Day offer is valid until Feb. 16, 2024. Mention code SBCSWEET at the time of booking.
The Deal: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' "From Regent, With Love" Valentine's Day deal gives cruisers up to $500 in shipboard credit. The offer is also combinable with a free 2-category suite upgrade and up to 20% savings on select sailings as well as 50% reduced deposits.
Eligible Voyages: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Valentine's Day offer is applicable to 2024 voyages to destinations like Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Australia & New Zealand, and beyond..
Expiration Date: The Valentine's Day offer is valid until Feb. 15, 2024. Mention "VALENTINE'S DAY" at the time of booking.
The Deal: Virgin Voyages' "Add a Splash of Romance" experience package comes with several perks with a reduced price. For $200 per cabin, you get a dedicated check-in experience, a recognizable cloth wristband that serves as a marker for the crew to trigger additional “surprise and delights”, specially-curated daily cold-pressed juices at the Juice Bar each morning, one three-hour thermal spa pass per passenger, one complimentary 'shake' for champagne (the bottle is delivered anywhere on board the ship), exclusive sailaway hour at a designated location, and aphrodisiac food cabin drops.
Eligible Voyages: Virgin Voyages' "Add a Splash of Romance" is available on all regions and all ships.
Good to Know: The experience package is limited to the first 75 cabins that purchase it per voyage.