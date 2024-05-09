What does an upside-down pineapple mean?

The upside-down pineapple symbol has a very specific – and sexy – meaning in the world of consensual non-monogamy (CNM). It's commonly used as an identifier within the swinger's community, often displayed on clothing, jewelry, and door decorations, or even in event names like "a [upside-down] pineapple party."

For the uninitiated, swinging is a form of CNM where partnered individuals enjoy sexual exploration, camaraderie with similar souls and bonding through shared escapades. It can encompass a wide range of experiences, from attending parties and social events to more private encounters with other couples or individuals. If you're wondering more about swingers and swinging culture, check out our comprehensive guide to swinging on cruise ships.

An upside-down pineapple is a subtle signal that someone is in the "lifestyle," or LS, to signal interest in potential play. (The pineapple doesn't have to be upside-down to signal swinger activity. Placing a pineapple by the front door is said to indicate a swinger party is underway.)

Per SlangLang.net, the origin of this public identification symbol remains a mystery and its popularity surged in the 1990s. It first appeared on Urban Dictionary in 2006 and received a dedicated definition in 2017. Throughout the 2010s and beyond, platforms like YouTube and Reddit exploded with upside-down pineapple discussions.

Interestingly, the pineapple has signified hospitality, warmth, and welcome in various cultures for decades – particularly in Western societies where they were once rare and treasured. In swinging culture, that meaning takes on a saucy new role.