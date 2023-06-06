Upper vs. Lower Deck: A Cabin Comparison

Upper Deck Cabin Pros

A major bonus of being near the top of the ship is the view. The higher the deck, the better and, often, more panoramic the view. Cabins on top decks aren't always the best on the ship, but many suites and specialty cabin categories are typically located on upper decks.

Like to be near all the action? Most mega-ships place their lido (pool) areas on higher decks. On this deck on each ship, you'll usually find the buffet, bars and entertainment like a big outdoor screen for movies. Sports courts and activities like ropes courses, mini-golf, water parks and other wet and wild attractions are located at or toward the top of the ship, as well. If you're staying on an upper deck, you're already near the action.

