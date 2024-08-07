Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
The best luxury cruises to Europe in 2025 are defined by spellbinding scenery and memorable cultural experiences. On luxury European cruises, the secret to enjoying each destination in all its glory is unlimited shore excursions. Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an impressive range of complimentary options in every port, allowing guests to choose from city tours, boat trips, easy hikes, wineries or UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Discover the rich cultures and spectacular vistas of Europe in consummate style with Regent Seven Seas, aboard the world’s most luxurious fleet. The joy of luxury cruising means you only unpack once, leaving more precious time to immerse yourself in the destination.
There is no better time to book your European 2025 travels, with the exceptional offer of 20 percent off select sailings. It’s the perfect opportunity to start planning a European getaway with Regent Seven Seas – whether your dream is discovering Iceland and Norway on a luxury cruise or exploring Italy’s piazzas and historic sites by cruise.
Next year, Regent’s all-inclusive cruises visit the top destinations for luxury cruising in Europe – from the sun-drenched Mediterranean to Northern Europe’s Nordic and Baltic regions. The exclusive Europe Edition program offers a wide choice of departure ports such as Athens, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Istanbul, Lisbon, Rome, Reykjavik or Southampton, among many others.
One of the highlights of the program is a 19-night Norwegian Summer Sojourn (Amsterdam to Copenhagen). Exploring an extraordinary eight countries, this itinerary includes the Norwegian fjords and overnight stays in Oslo and Stockholm.
The 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator departs Amsterdam (Ijmuiden) on June 9, 2025, before visiting five ports in Norway. On complimentary excursions, guests can learn about the Viking history of coastal settlements such as Haugesund or hike along the nature and heritage trail from Åkra beach. In Nordfjordeid, marvel at majestic mountains, blue lakes and the brilliant Briksdal Glacier, or ride a cable-car over the fjords at Jostedalsbreen National Park.
In other ports with seaside villages, guests can join the ship’s tours to admire the architecture of Alesund, rebuilt in art nouveau style after it was destroyed by fire, Posebyn, where white wooden cottages evoke a bygone era, and Kristiansund’s colourful houses.
In Stavanger, snack on traditional waffles at a waterfront café near the entrance to Lysefjord, the area’s largest fjord, or take the scenic drive into the countryside to reach a hilltop overlooking the pristine waters of Hafrsfjord.
Two days in Oslo allows plenty of time to explore the cultural and historic landmarks of the 1000-year-old Norwegian capital, including the Opera House, Royal Palace, Maritime Museum, Nobel Peace Center, and Vigeland Sculpture Park. In the evening, join the night tour to Roseslottet (Rose Castle), an outdoor art project with almost 300 installations.
The journey continues with an assortment of stops in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, and Rønne on the Danish island of Bornholm; Kiel, a German city rich in maritime heritage; Gdansk and its remarkable Old Town, in Poland; Klaipeda, a lovely riverside port city in Lithuania; and Riga, the lively capital of Latvia.
Don’t miss the morning arrival into stunning Stockholm, sailing among its 14 islands. Enjoy an overnight stay in Scandinavia’s largest city, home of the Swedish Parliament Building, magnificent palaces, churches, galleries, waterside parks and museums including the Vasa, which displays the world’s oldest complete ship.
With a day at sea before the voyage ends in Copenhagen, guests can relax aboard Seven Seas Navigator, the smallest in the fleet, choosing from its specialty restaurants, bars, spa and pools.
The 12-night Amazing Aegean Journey (Athens to Barcelona) is another itinerary that is sure to entice those seeking unique European travel experiences. Departing Athens on August 11, 2025, Seven Seas Splendor arrives in the Greek island of Skiathos the next morning. Start your trip with a walking tour or catch the transfer to Koukounaries for an indulgent beach day.
An overnight call in Istanbul allows two days to tour this captivating capital of Turkey. The ship’s city tour visits the famed Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar, Topkapi Palace and the ancient hippodrome. On the second day, the Bosphorous cruise provides another perspective of the minaret-studded skyline and the shoreside monuments along the European and Asian sides of the strait.
With relaxing days at sea before and after Santorini, passengers will be ready for this dazzling island of whitewashed houses and beautiful beaches. Choose from tours focused on wine-tasting, dining, shopping or archaeology, or escape the crowds on boat to the volcanic Kameni isle for a light hike followed by swimming in hot springs.
Discover the clifftop Italian haven, Positano, on the chic Amalfi coast. Browse boutiques for locally made fashion, feast on fresh seafood and pasta, or board a vessel to the Emerald Grotto in the vivid turquoise sea. To head out of town, excursions venture to Sorrento and Pompeii.
In Rome, behold the world-famous spectacles of the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum, or choose an outing to the pope's official residence in Vatican City to see St Peter’s Basilica and Michelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel.
The grand finale is an overnight stay in Barcelona, where the cruise disembarks. In one of Europe’s most creative cities, see Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia Cathedral, Park Güell and Casa Milà, and notable works at the Picasso Museum and the Miro Foundation. Witness the attractions illuminated at night and spend your last evening at a romantic restaurant atop Tibidabo Hill with the city lights twinkling below.
Sailing around these iconic destinations, Regent’s intimate and luxurious ships accommodate 490 to 750 guests in all-suite, all-balcony accommodation. Fares include unlimited shore excursions in every port, unlimited drinks and dining, valet laundry service, Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, access to spa facilities and pre-paid gratuities. Guests in Concierge Suites or higher also receive a one-night pre-cruise hotel package, while those in Penthouse Suites or higher have the elevated services of a personal butler.
For more details about booking European cruises with exclusive discounts, find the best luxury cruise deals for 2025 at rssc.com.