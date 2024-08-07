Norwegian Summer Sojourn

Oslo's modern Opera House on the waterfront (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

One of the highlights of the program is a 19-night Norwegian Summer Sojourn (Amsterdam to Copenhagen) . Exploring an extraordinary eight countries, this itinerary includes the Norwegian fjords and overnight stays in Oslo and Stockholm.

The 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator departs Amsterdam (Ijmuiden) on June 9, 2025, before visiting five ports in Norway. On complimentary excursions, guests can learn about the Viking history of coastal settlements such as Haugesund or hike along the nature and heritage trail from Åkra beach. In Nordfjordeid, marvel at majestic mountains, blue lakes and the brilliant Briksdal Glacier, or ride a cable-car over the fjords at Jostedalsbreen National Park.

In other ports with seaside villages, guests can join the ship’s tours to admire the architecture of Alesund, rebuilt in art nouveau style after it was destroyed by fire, Posebyn, where white wooden cottages evoke a bygone era, and Kristiansund’s colourful houses.

The quaint old town in Stavenger, Norway (Photo: RUBEN M RAMOS/Shutterstock)

In Stavanger, snack on traditional waffles at a waterfront café near the entrance to Lysefjord, the area’s largest fjord, or take the scenic drive into the countryside to reach a hilltop overlooking the pristine waters of Hafrsfjord.

Two days in Oslo allows plenty of time to explore the cultural and historic landmarks of the 1000-year-old Norwegian capital, including the Opera House, Royal Palace, Maritime Museum, Nobel Peace Center, and Vigeland Sculpture Park. In the evening, join the night tour to Roseslottet (Rose Castle), an outdoor art project with almost 300 installations.

The journey continues with an assortment of stops in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, and Rønne on the Danish island of Bornholm; Kiel, a German city rich in maritime heritage; Gdansk and its remarkable Old Town, in Poland; Klaipeda, a lovely riverside port city in Lithuania; and Riga, the lively capital of Latvia.

Pretty Stockholm, Sweden (Photo:Scanrail1/Shutterstock)

Don’t miss the morning arrival into stunning Stockholm, sailing among its 14 islands. Enjoy an overnight stay in Scandinavia’s largest city, home of the Swedish Parliament Building, magnificent palaces, churches, galleries, waterside parks and museums including the Vasa, which displays the world’s oldest complete ship.

With a day at sea before the voyage ends in Copenhagen, guests can relax aboard Seven Seas Navigator, the smallest in the fleet, choosing from its specialty restaurants, bars, spa and pools.