The Ultimate Guide to the Douro River

Delve deep into the history and culture of the Iberian peninsula on a cruise through the breathtakingly beautiful Douro Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated wine region.
With mountains stretching as far as you can see, you’ll sail past immaculate vineyards that snake around the contours of the hills, olive groves shining silvery in the sunlight. Tiny villages spill over the hillsides and perch on the riverbank. Whitewashed quintas, or wine estates, dozing amid the vineyards, are constant reminders of the wealth of the port wine industry.
Your Douro cruise includes a chance to visit two of the world’s oldest university towns, Coimbra and, across the border in Spain, Salamanca. You’ll also have two overnights in enchanting Porto, a jumble of colourful old houses clinging to the steep banks of the river, interspersed with elegant churches, cobbled squares and grand public buildings.
On the opposite bank, the town of Vila Nova de Gaia is the epicentre of the world’s port industry, with the lodges of familiar brands like Graham’s, Cockburn’s, Sandeman and Taylor’s all inviting visits and tastings. Here, you can learn the difference between a jewel-like Ruby port, a rich, Late Bottled Vintage (LBV) or a dry white port, perfect with tonic in a summer cocktail.
Viking operates four ships on the Douro, all custom-built for sailing this region, which means they’re a little smaller than the full-sized Longships you’ll encounter in other parts of Europe, to fit through the locks upriver. But these four still bear all the hallmarks of a Viking ship. Just 106 passengers travel in 53 luxurious staterooms, styled in Viking’s soothing Scandinavian decor. Around the ship, you’ll find familiar spaces: The Restaurant, where you’ll enjoy your meals, including Portuguese specialities; the sunlit Aquavit Terrace, perfect for morning coffee; and the Lounge, the hub of the ship’s social scene. On the upper deck, there’s an inviting pool, a putting green and a fragrant herb garden.
Life onboard is delightfully relaxed, giving you time to unwind in between forays ashore. There’s little more pleasurable than relaxing on the Aquavit Terrace, perhaps with a glass of port, watching sinuous vineyards drift by, the sound of birdsong filling the air, or even going for a dip in the ship's pool? Ships don’t sail at night on the Douro, so you won’t miss out on anything.
You’ll enjoy tastes of Portuguese culture during your voyage, whether it’s a chance to learn a few words of the language, sample port, or sample the local cuisine. Local specialities include creamy cheeses and pastéis de bacalhau, small cod cakes. The hearty caldo verde is Portugal’s signature soup, a bowl of steaming comfort including kale, cabbage, potato and chouriço, a spicy sausage.
A Douro cruise tour with Viking starts in Lisbon, the cinematically beautiful Portuguese capital, currently undergoing a cultural renaissance with world-class galleries and a thriving culinary scene. Wander the hilly Alfama district, dating back to the time of the Moors, and climb the ramparts of the 11th century Castelo de São Jorge for spectacular views. Marvel at the UNESCO-listed Jerónimos Monastery, an elaborate confection of Manueline style. Don’t miss the chance to sample pasteis de nata, Lisbon’s delectable custard tarts, encased in flaky pastry.
You’ll board your ship in Porto, the whole centre of which is protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You’ll have plenty of time to explore, as the ship overnights here on the first and penultimate nights of the cruise. Admire the river from the walkway on the Dom Luis I bridge. Marvel at the beauty of São Bento railway station, festooned with 22,000 hand-painted tiles. Plan ahead to visit the neo-gothic Livraria Lello, arguably the most beautiful bookshop in the world, with stained glass ceilings and twisting staircases.
Ports of call as you sail deep into the Upper Douro Valley include pretty Régua, close to the opulent Mateus Palace, which lends its name to the famous rosé wine. Pinhāo, clinging to the riverbank with vineyards snaking away in every direction, also happens to have one of Europe’s most beautiful railway stations, ornately decorated with the famous azulejos tiles.
From Barca d’Alva, you’ll also cross the border into Spain for a day to immerse yourself in the glorious old city of Salamanca, its golden sandstone glowing in the sunshine. The university here was founded in the 12th century and to this day, Salamanca is regarded as one of Europe’s most venerable seats of learning.
There are also opportunities to extend your stay in the region. Before or after your cruise, why not spend time in Madrid, or Barcelona, or the stately pilgrimage city of Santiago de Compostela?
Visit a traditional bakery in the village of Favaios, in the hills behind Pinhão, where the ovens are heated by the wood from old grapevines. Taste bread still warm from the oven and visit the local museum to learn about the importance of both wine and bread. You'll also enjoy a port tasting at Quinta da Avessada, a 100-year-old wine estate.
Everywhere you go in northern Portugal, you'll see sardines, often presented in brightly decorated cans that make great souvenirs. Visit a historic cannery in the fishing town of Matosinhos, near Porto, to learn about the canning process and taste the fish for yourself, washed down with a glass of crisp local wine.
Visit W. and J. Graham's, which has been producing port since 1820. You'll tour the Graham's 1890 Lodge, overlooking Vila Nova de Gaia, and have a guided port tasting before sitting down to a delicious wine-paired dinner in the award-winning Vinum Restaurant and Wine Bar.
Drive over the sun-baked plains of northern Spain to "La Dorada", as Salamanca is known, thanks to the golden glow of its sandstone buildings. Soak up the buzz of Plaza Mayor, surrounded by beautiful baroque buildings. Head to the local market to sample delicious cheeses and hams.
Visit the 13th-century university, which houses the oldest library in Europe, and the medieval House of Shells, with 300 carved scallops clinging to its facade. There are two ornate cathedrals, the "old" and the "new", although the late-Gothic Catedral Nueva (new) nonetheless dates back to 1513.
A delightful detour on the journey from Lisbon to Porto, Coimbra is one of Portugal's oldest cities, its university dating back 700 years. You'll visit the university and its ancient library before stopping for lunch accompanied by haunting fado music.
Familiar to anyone who's ever sampled Mateus Rosé wine, the Mateus Palace, which adorns the label, is a baroque extravaganza in Vila Real, set among serene formal gardens of sculpted hedges and reflecting pools. You'll tour both the opulent interiors and the gardens before heading to a local port producer for a vineyard stroll and tasting.
The country town of Lamego, near Régua, is famed for the baroque Nossa Senhora dos Remédios, or Sanctuary of Our Lady of Remedies, an 18th century hilltop chapel reached via 686 steps up an ornamental staircase. While your journey will start at the top and head down into the pretty town, it's worth noting that the devout climb up the staircase, often on their knees.
This sweet, fortified wine is what has made Porto famous; it's even named after the city. Although grapes have been grown in the Douro valley for more than 2,000 years, port as we know it has been produced here since the late 17th century. At this time, tension was increasing between Britain and France and the British, needing to find a new supply of wine, turned to Portugal. But the wine shipped from here spoiled during the sea journey to England.
Luckily, it was discovered that by adding aguardente, a kind of brandy, to the wine, it would travel better, stopping the fermentation process, increasing the alcohol content and preserving the natural sugars of the grapes. This is the port we drink today.
The Douro Valley was demarcated in 1756. The British established their port lodges, where the wine is matured, in Vila Nova de Gaia and the descendents of many of the original families that grew grapes there are still dominating the industry today.
Production hasn't always been easy. The wine had to be transported from the Upper Douro to Porto, on the coast. Until the locks and dams were built in the 1960s, the barrels of wine were carried on flat-bottomed rabelo boats, designed to navigate the treacherous whirlpools and rapids of the river. The port wine is now aged for a year in the Upper Douro and less romantically, brought by road to the port lodges in Vila Nova de Gaia. But you can take a sightseeing cruise on a rabelo for a step back in time to the early days of port production.
