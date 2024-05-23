The Ultimate Guide to the Douro River

Exciting excursions on a Douro river cruise

University in Salamanca, Spain (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Taste traditional bread

Mosaics in Pinhao, Douro River (Photo: Sue Bryant)

Visit a traditional bakery in the village of Favaios, in the hills behind Pinhão, where the ovens are heated by the wood from old grapevines. Taste bread still warm from the oven and visit the local museum to learn about the importance of both wine and bread. You'll also enjoy a port tasting at Quinta da Avessada, a 100-year-old wine estate.

Learn about sardines

Everywhere you go in northern Portugal, you'll see sardines, often presented in brightly decorated cans that make great souvenirs. Visit a historic cannery in the fishing town of Matosinhos, near Porto, to learn about the canning process and taste the fish for yourself, washed down with a glass of crisp local wine.

Enjoy dinner in a port lodge

Port Wine Tasting on the Douro (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Visit W. and J. Graham's, which has been producing port since 1820. You'll tour the Graham's 1890 Lodge, overlooking Vila Nova de Gaia, and have a guided port tasting before sitting down to a delicious wine-paired dinner in the award-winning Vinum Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Visit the "Golden City" of Salamanca

Plaza Mayor in Salamanca, Spain. (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Drive over the sun-baked plains of northern Spain to "La Dorada", as Salamanca is known, thanks to the golden glow of its sandstone buildings. Soak up the buzz of Plaza Mayor, surrounded by beautiful baroque buildings. Head to the local market to sample delicious cheeses and hams.

Visit the 13th-century university, which houses the oldest library in Europe, and the medieval House of Shells, with 300 carved scallops clinging to its facade. There are two ornate cathedrals, the "old" and the "new", although the late-Gothic Catedral Nueva (new) nonetheless dates back to 1513.

See historic Coimbra

A delightful detour on the journey from Lisbon to Porto, Coimbra is one of Portugal's oldest cities, its university dating back 700 years. You'll visit the university and its ancient library before stopping for lunch accompanied by haunting fado music.

Marvel at Mateus Palace Set in beautiful gardens, Mateus Palace is an enchanting 19th century palace in Portugal.

Familiar to anyone who's ever sampled Mateus Rosé wine, the Mateus Palace, which adorns the label, is a baroque extravaganza in Vila Real, set among serene formal gardens of sculpted hedges and reflecting pools. You'll tour both the opulent interiors and the gardens before heading to a local port producer for a vineyard stroll and tasting.

Follow pilgrims to Lamego

The country town of Lamego, near Régua, is famed for the baroque Nossa Senhora dos Remédios, or Sanctuary of Our Lady of Remedies, an 18th century hilltop chapel reached via 686 steps up an ornamental staircase. While your journey will start at the top and head down into the pretty town, it's worth noting that the devout climb up the staircase, often on their knees.

Learn all about port wine

Sandeman Port Wine barrels (Photo: Adam Coulter)

This sweet, fortified wine is what has made Porto famous; it's even named after the city. Although grapes have been grown in the Douro valley for more than 2,000 years, port as we know it has been produced here since the late 17th century. At this time, tension was increasing between Britain and France and the British, needing to find a new supply of wine, turned to Portugal. But the wine shipped from here spoiled during the sea journey to England.

Luckily, it was discovered that by adding aguardente, a kind of brandy, to the wine, it would travel better, stopping the fermentation process, increasing the alcohol content and preserving the natural sugars of the grapes. This is the port we drink today.

The Douro Valley was demarcated in 1756. The British established their port lodges, where the wine is matured, in Vila Nova de Gaia and the descendents of many of the original families that grew grapes there are still dominating the industry today.

Vineyards sloping down to the Douro (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Production hasn't always been easy. The wine had to be transported from the Upper Douro to Porto, on the coast. Until the locks and dams were built in the 1960s, the barrels of wine were carried on flat-bottomed rabelo boats, designed to navigate the treacherous whirlpools and rapids of the river. The port wine is now aged for a year in the Upper Douro and less romantically, brought by road to the port lodges in Vila Nova de Gaia. But you can take a sightseeing cruise on a rabelo for a step back in time to the early days of port production.

Get your complimentary Portugal Destination Guide from Viking.