Fresh air, breathtaking views, the soothing sound of ocean waves… the list of reasons to book a balcony cabin could go on. One cruise line, however, ups the ante with another perk: Ultimate Balcony Dining on Princess Cruises treats passengers to an intimate dining experience in the comfort of their own balconies.

What It Is

Ultimate Balcony Dining on Princess Cruises is an upgraded room service that combines alfresco dining with higher-quality food items for breakfast or dinner. Available to passengers in balcony cabins of any category, it's perfect after a long day in port or for those who want to spice up their routine with a quiet, romantic dinner amid ocean breezes. Both dining experiences take place on your balcony, where you will be provided with an adequately sized table (some balconies are only equipped with cocktail tables). Dinner tables are dressed with fresh flowers and a flameless candle, while breakfast is a bit more low-key (no fancy decorations).

The dinner package includes a four-course meal, Champagne and a cocktail or glass of wine -- all served by your very own waiter, who leaves while you eat and returns after a respectful wait to serve the next course. Dinner kicks off with a salad and appetizer (such as crab cake), followed by an entree such as lobster tail or steak (or a combination of the two), then ends with dessert (flavored mousse is a popular choice). Diners are limited to only a few meal choices, but special requests -- including those for any dietary needs -- can be arranged ahead of time.

Breakfast, which includes a chilled half bottle of Champagne, treats diners to an assortment of fresh fruit and pastries (including the line's popular Norman Love chocolate bites) as well as smoked salmon and quiche. Unlike dinner, the wait staff at breakfast leaves food and drinks at the table versus serving them in courses. You'll notice the "Champagne Breakfast" as an option next to the Continental breakfast menu available in your cabin. Albeit free, the Continental breakfast menu only offers basics such as fruit, yogurt and cereal.

Both the breakfast and dinner experiences can be reserved ahead of the cruise or while onboard by contacting room service. If pre-booking, you must wait until you're onboard to set a date and time.

Price

Dinner costs $50 per person ($100 per couple); breakfast is $45 for two people.

Ships

Ultimate Balcony Dining is available on all Princess ships.

